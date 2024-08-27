Award-Winning Law Firm Karns & Karns Expands Reach Across Northern California

2025's "Best Law Firm" Opens New Offices in Major Northern California Cities to Serve Growing Need for Personal Injury Legal Services

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karns & Karns, recently recognized as the "Best Law Firm" of 2025 and a renowned personal injury and accident law firm with established offices across California, Nevada, and Texas, announced a major expansion into Northern California. This strategic move strengthens the firm's commitment to providing exceptional legal representation to individuals and families impacted by accidents and injuries throughout the region.

Expanded Footprint to Better Serve Northern California Communities

With new offices in Sacramento, Santa Clarita, San Jose, Fremont, Oakland, Fullerton, Concord, Walnut Creek, Dublin, Alamo, San Francisco, Sunnyvale, Hayward, Union City, Pleasanton, Livermore, San Leandro, and Milpitas, Karns & Karns is poised to deliver its signature client-focused approach and aggressive advocacy to a broader population in Northern California. The firm's seasoned attorneys possess extensive experience in a wide range of personal injury cases, including:

Car Accidents

Truck Accidents

Motorcycle Accidents

Pedestrian Accidents

Bicycle Accidents

Slip and Fall Accidents

Premises Liability

18-Wheeler Accidents

Bus Accidents

Commercial Accidents

Wrongful Death

And more

Unwavering Dedication to Client Success

Karns & Karns' expansion into Northern California is driven by the firm's unwavering dedication to helping injured individuals obtain the justice and compensation they deserve. The firm's attorneys are known for their compassionate approach, personalized attention, and tireless pursuit of maximum results for their clients.

"We are thrilled to extend our reach and provide unparalleled legal services to individuals and families throughout Northern California," said Bill Karns, a founding partner at Karns & Karns.

"Our firm is built on a foundation of compassion, integrity, and unwavering commitment to our clients. We understand the physical, emotional, and financial toll that accidents can take, and we are here to help individuals navigate the legal complexities and secure the compensation they need to rebuild their lives."

Mike Karns, also a founding partner, added, "This expansion allows us to bring our expertise and dedication closer to those in need across Northern California. We are eager to serve these communities and fight for the rights of those who have been injured."

About Karns & Karns

Karns & Karns stands as a premier personal injury law firm renowned for its impressive track record. With decades of collective experience, the firm's attorneys have successfully secured millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts for clients. Karns & Karns is unwavering in its commitment to providing assertive representation and individualized attention to each case. For more information, contact Karns & Karns at 1-800-484-3946 (1-800-4THEWIN) or visit karnsandkarns.com.

Media Contact

Karns and Karns, Karns and Karns Personal Injury & Accident Attorneys, 1-800-484-3946, [email protected], https://www.karnsandkarns.com/

SOURCE Karns and Karns Personal Injury & Accident Attorneys