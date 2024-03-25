Award-Winning Law Firm Streamlines HR Processes with DynaFile and Rival Integration.

An award-winning national law firm, known for its innovative legal service delivery models, has significantly improved HR efficiency by automating key workflows and centralizing document management. This was achieved through the integration of DynaFile and Rival (formerly SilkRoad Technology). Brian McCleary, VP of Operations at DynaFile, highlighted the importance of technology in enhancing internal processes and employee experiences. The collaboration between DynaFile and Rival addressed the firm's challenges related to the management and accessibility of employee files, which were previously hindered by physical document storage and limited remote access. DynaFile's cloud-based system provides a centralized document repository with secure remote access, while its integration with Rival's onboarding platform has streamlined the onboarding process by automating the flow of new hire paperwork. This has led to significant improvements in efficiency, accessibility, flexibility in document management, and the onboarding experience. DynaFile offers a leading electronic employee filing system for HR departments, featuring scanning automation, secure online storage, cloud workflows, and automated onboarding integrations. Rival, on the other hand, provides a suite of HR solutions designed for agility, automation, and adaptability, supporting talent strategies with precision and speed. The partnership between DynaFile and Rival has proved to be a valuable asset for HR departments, enhancing overall efficiency and the management of diverse document needs.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A leading national law firm recognized for its innovative legal service delivery models has enhanced its HR efficiency by automating key workflows and centralizing document management through the combined power of DynaFile and Rival (formerly SilkRoad Technology).
"Forward-thinking law firms are embracing technology to improve internal processes and deliver a better experience for their employees," said Brian McCleary, VP of Operations at DynaFile. "We're proud to partner with Rival to empower organizations like this to achieve their HR goals through automation and streamlined document management."
DynaFile and Rival: A Collaborative Solution for HR Efficiency
Prior to implementing the solution, the firm, with over 700 lawyers and staff across eight offices, faced challenges in managing and accessing employee files due to physical document storage and limited remote access capabilities. DynaFile's cloud-based electronic employee filing system addressed these issues by providing a centralized repository with secure remote access. Additionally, the integration with Rival's onboarding platform automated the flow of new hire paperwork directly to DynaFile, eliminating manual data entry and streamlining the onboarding process.
"The DynaFile and Rival integration has been a valuable asset for HR departments," said Brock Kane, Director of New Business Development at DynaFile. "This partnership has improved efficiency through automated workflows and allowed the firm to manage documents in various formats, catering to their diverse needs."
Key benefits of the DynaFile and Rival integration for the law firm include:
- Improved efficiency: Automated workflows, including the flow of new hire paperwork through Rival, streamlined processes and saved HR staff time.
- Enhanced accessibility: Secure remote access to employee files allows efficient remote work and collaboration.
- Increased flexibility: DynaFile's hybrid filing options and multiple document upload methods allow for diverse document management needs.
- Improved onboarding experience: Automated new hire document flow through Rival streamlines the onboarding process.
About DynaFile
DynaFile is the industry-leading electronic employee filing system tailored for human resource departments. Its robust cloud document management solutions empower businesses to streamline processes through features like scanning automation, secure online file storage, controlled cloud workflows, and automated onboarding integrations. DynaFile helps organizations eliminate paper-based processes, improve document management efficiency, and ensure regulatory compliance. For more information, visit https://www.dynafile.com
About Rival
Rival, formerly SilkRoad Technology, is the intelligent Talent Acquisition engine powering stable agility for Human Resources teams. The company's suite of recruiting, onboarding, learning, and performance products is architected for agility, optimized with automation, and designed to scale and adapt to evolving needs. As an end-to-end solution or with a single product plugged into an existing stack, the flexibility of Rival enables change agility while maintaining business stability. With Rival, teams proactively drive talent strategies with precision and speed for maximum impact. From mid-market to Fortune 100 companies, customers agree that Rival is the ideal partner in stable agility. For more information, visit https://rival-hr.com
