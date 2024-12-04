Award-Winning Lucille Studio Launches as a Leader in 3D Interconnecting Tile Design, Offering Unprecedented Customization and Artistic Freedom

"Lucille Studio allows me to combine my passion for design with the inspiration and creativity my mother instilled in me from a young age. Our pieces not only elevate environments but also tell a personal story, making each project deeply meaningful." Post this

Lucille Studio's innovative designs empower architects, interior designers, and homeowners to reimagine the look and feel of any space. With an expansive selection of premium materials, Lucille Studio offers clients the freedom to select from its signature collection or collaborate directly with the Lucille team to create bespoke designs tailored to their needs. The tiles' versatility extends beyond aesthetics; they allow you to create a unique atmosphere that reflects your vision.

The launch of Lucille Studio is deeply rooted in personal inspiration, with its name serving as an homage to the late mother of Aaron Cabeen. Cabeen is the owner and CEO of Lucille Studio and Cabeen Originals, a highly respected architectural millwork company. His mother, Lucille, believed in creativity, collaboration, and the power of expression, and we hope to honor her memory in every piece created by Lucille Studio.

"There's something truly special about creating a unique product that can completely transform a space," says Cabeen. "Lucille Studio allows me to combine my passion for design with the inspiration and creativity my mother instilled in me from a young age. Our pieces not only elevate environments but also tell a personal story, making each project deeply meaningful."

With Cabeen Originals decades of experience in custom millwork and design, Lucille Studio also maintains a strong commitment to sustainable and ethical practices. The company emphasizes responsible sourcing of materials and labor, ensuring that beauty and integrity go hand-in-hand in every product.

Lucille Studio recently showcased their designs at Boutique Design New York (BDNY)- the leading trade fair and conference for boutique hotel design- and at the WestEdge design fair in Santa Monica, CA where they won three awards:

Best of Competition of the 2024 IIDA/WestEdge Design Fair Booth Awards

Winner of the 2024 IIDA/WestEdge Design Fair Booth Awards

Winner of the 2024 IIDA/WestEdge Design Fair Product Awards

About Lucille Studio

Lucille Studio, a visionary creation by Aaron Cabeen, redefines interior design through its groundbreaking 3D interconnecting tiles. Offering an unparalleled fusion of inspiration, artistry, and customization, Lucille Studio's tiles come in customizable sizes, scales, and a diverse range of premium materials such as wood, glass, leather, and metal. Whether it's for walls, ceilings, or floors, Lucille transforms spaces with limitless creative freedom. Clients can select from an existing collection or collaborate directly with the team to bring bespoke visions to life. Lucille's commitment to ethically responsible sourcing for both materials and labor ensures that beauty and sustainability go hand-in-hand.

