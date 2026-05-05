Award-winning magician Katrina Kroetch (known as "Magical Katrina" ) is debuting her one-woman show: I Am Not a Spy. This Is a Magic Show. at Hollywood Fringe

This is a magic show. Katrina is not a spy… stop bringing that up. You're just making it weird. Seriously. Who mentioned spies? Post this

This is a magic show. Katrina is not a spy… stop bringing that up. You're just making it weird. Seriously. Who mentioned spies?

The show involves 45 minutes of comedic noir, theatrical sleight of hand, mentalism that will absolutely not be used to extract sensitive intel from anyone in the front row, and a surprising number of weirdly-correct predictions. Audience members may find themselves onstage and Katrina may accidentally refer to them as "agents". Any classified files involved are, for obvious reasons, simply props. Any impossibly-accurate mind reading is, legally speaking, stagecraft. We're going with stagecraft. Definitely. Forget about the whole spy thing. That's just ridiculous. Who mentioned spies anyway?

If James Bond were more absurdist and funnier, he might be Magical Katrina. Yes, she's an expert at escapes. Yes, she's almost preternaturally-gifted at sensing if someone is lying. She's a magician, so that all makes sense. She's also remarkably good with cards. There will be more lipstick, and significantly fewer dead double agents, than you'd find in your average spy movie. This show is for adult audiences, but kids eight and older will have fun as well. Maybe it's about a femme fatale on a top-secret mission that may or may not involve innocent bystanders. But don't take it too seriously. It's a magic show. There's no proof of any connection with spies or espionage. Just buy some tickets already, don't worry, she's not a spy.

If a performance is listed as sold out, please try anyway. We need all the spies… or, rather, audience members, that we can get. We'll squeeze in who we can. Loyalty is a virtue. So is showing up at the door looking hopeful.

DETAILS

Show: I Am Not a Spy. This Is a Magic Show.

Festival: 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Venue: Madnani Theater

Runtime: 45 minutes

Ages: 8+ (the kids will be fine, the parents may have questions)

Tickets: $25, on sale now at hollywoodfringe.org/projects/13348

PERFORMANCE DATES: Thursday, June 4 8:30 PM (Preview); Thursday, June 11 10:00 PM; Sunday, June 14 8:30 PM; Monday, June 15 9:00 PM; Wednesday, June 24 10:30 PM; Thursday, June 25 7:00 PM; Friday, June 26 8:30 PM

Full info and tickets: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/13348

(If this show really had anything to do with spies, which it totally does not, putting the details online would be an extremely poor decision.)

ABOUT MAGICAL KATRINA

Magical Katrina is a world-traveling magician, mentalist, and speaker. Not a spy. Her signature style is theatrical, sharp and interactive. She offers a unique mix of drama, mystery, and whimsy, backed by serious magic chops and a real love for the room she's in. Katrina makes magic that's funny, smart, and pretty cinematic, has nothing to do with spying, and that leaves audiences slightly unsure of what they saw. She frequently tours, performing magic and mentalism in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and London.

She has performed in over 20 countries and has toured internationally with the stage show Champions of Magic. She has appeared on Masters of Illusion, Penn & Teller: Fool Us and the kids TV show Blippi. Most recently, she starred alongside Chappell Roan in the "Red Wine Supernova" music video.

Her client list reads like a spy trying to make herself sound impressive (but they're all real). They include Formula 1, Porsche, Prada, Ritz-Carlton, Google, Meta, Open AI, Hourglass Cosmetics, and Huda Beauty. She has performed for the Academy of Magical Arts in Hollywood and is a proud member of The Magic Circle in London.

When she's not performing, Magical Katrina lectures to other magicians on the business and craft of magic. She has lectured at the TAOM Convention, PCAM, the International Brotherhood of Magicians, the Society of American Magicians, Penguin Magic and the Magic Circle. She has five magic awards on her shelf. None of them are for being a spy.

More about female magician magical Katrina Kroetch at: www.magicalkatrina.com

Photos by photographer Brendan Mcguigan

Media Contact

Katrina Kroetch, Magical Katrina, 1 9712552694, [email protected], www.MagicalKatrina.com

SOURCE Magical Katrina