Award-Winning National Public Television Series "Weekends with Yankee" Returns this Spring for Season Eight

Weekends with Yankee is co-hosted by Richard Wiese, an Emmy Award–winning TV personality (Born to Explore), author, and explorer who has traveled to all seven continents, participated in two expeditions to Antarctica, and cross-country skied to the North Pole. He is joined by co-host and Yankee senior food editor Amy Traverso, author of the award-winning The Apple Lover's Cookbook (W.W. Norton) and co-host of the popular food podcast Talking with My Mouth Full, who highlights the local flavors and recipes that make up New England's food scene.

Season 8 brings these new segments, among others:

Richard takes the ultimate biking tour on the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail.

Amy visits a pioneering sea scallop farm in Stonington, Maine , one of Maine's most picturesque fishing harbors, then whips up lobster pasta at Aragosta, a landmark restaurant on Deer Isle .

"We are excited to share a new season of Weekends with Yankee with public television viewers across the country," says Brook Holmberg, publisher of Yankee. "Our editors are passionate about highlighting the people and places that make New England such a one-of-a-kind destination, no matter what kind of adventure you're looking for."

Produced by GBH, Boston's preeminent public media producer, Weekends with Yankee is a Telly Award–winner in the Tourism/Travel category and was recently nominated for Best New Series and Best Travel Program by The Taste Awards. Executive producer of the series is Laurie Donnelly (Lidia Celebrates America, Rare: Creatures of the Photo Ark, Moveable Feast with Relish, Simply Ming). Series funding for Weekends with Yankee is provided by New Hampshire Division of Travel & Tourism Development, Maine Office of Tourism, Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism, The Barn Yard, American Cruise Lines, and Grady-White Boats.

"New England's vibrant culture and picturesque landscapes continue to provide a treasure trove of great stories waiting to be told and explored," said GBH executive producer Laurie Donnelly. "No one knows this region like the team at Yankee, and we are excited to share these new stories in Season 8 of Weekends with Yankee."

Weekends with Yankee Season 8 offers an authentic exploration of the unique attractions and flavors that define the region, and the hidden New England that only locals know, from the region's most trusted experts and storytellers.

