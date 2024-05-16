Award Winning New Fiction Book Explores the Journey of Life to the Beyond

"Suddenly It Was the Last Day of My Life" reveals that God's actions have purpose, even if they aren't understood in life

BARRHEAD, AB, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivated by his desire to share his experiences and life lessons with his grandchildren, Michael J. Waggoner began writing what would become his award-winning new book, "Suddenly It Was the Last Day of My Life: I Thought I Had More Time." The fiction novel follows Johnny Donaldson as he faces the afterlife.

When he woke one frosty fall morning, death was the last thing on Johnny's mind. He was too busy being pulled in all directions by life. His kids were often at odds with each other, and he and his wife seemed to be continuously just trying to hold everything together. Good days were few and far between. He didn't expect death to come when it did. Johnny soon found himself in a world out of his control, one that he had never imagined during his earthly life.

"I wanted to share something important with the world," Waggoner said. "I didn't want to create something simply entertaining, I wanted it to mean something to people, to create something that they can learn and grow from reading. It originally started as a book for my grandkids, but about halfway through writing it, I realized that it was for me too."

A journey of discovery about himself and his creator, "Suddenly It Was the Last Day of My Life" follows Johnny as he learns what happens after death. He is guided through the afterlife by his guardian angel, where he meets Jesus and witnesses a review of his life. He is shown scenes about his interactions with others, and comes to better understand how his words and actions affected both them and him during his life. Ultimately, he sees that everything God does has a beautiful purpose, even those things he couldn't understand when he was alive.

"Writing this book made me reflect critically on life," Waggoner said. "It made me consider what is really important and how our actions continue to have an impact on others even after we are gone. One day, we are all going to have to account for how we've lived our lives when we face God."

About the author

Michael J. Waggoner was a Registered Nurse for 30 years. He saw a lot of people go through the stages of death. In 2011, he became a Roman Catholic and was intrigued by what happens after we die. He and his wife live in a small town in western Canada. They have nine children and numerous grandchildren. "Suddenly It Was the Last Day of My Life" has won numerous awards, including an eBookFairs Book Award, and an American Writing Award.

