Award Winning New Thriller Takes Readers on a Gripping Odyssey of International Adventure Set in Today's World

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by his globetrotting adventures, pilot Steeg Taylor has released his new thriller, "Rosette Resolve."

When the CIA and intelligence apparatuses are compromised at the highest levels, Jim Faithen, an ex-Navy SEAL, and John Delaney, a mining engineer, think they have established a safe, new beginning in Rio de Janeiro, seeking minerals and gold. The two quickly discover that they are not as safe as they thought, discovering just how many enemies they have.

"'Rosette Resolve' takes readers all over the world," Taylor said. "This book was a labor of love for me. There were people who tried to tell me what and how I should write. But I wrote this book for me, in my way, and I think that readers will see that authenticity in my storytelling."

As the pair navigate the corruption of the intelligence agencies they once trusted, they uncover a scheme for the nuclear annihilation of the United States by the Russian Mafia and the Iranian Muslim hierarchy. The deeper they go, the more nefarious things they uncover. Together, Jim and John risk their lives to prevent widespread destruction and save children from human trafficking.

"The book tackles some heavy topics," Taylor said. "One, in particular, is the abduction of children all over the world. A lot of people do not truly understand how widespread it is, and I want to bring more awareness to it for the benefit of all children."

While these difficult topics are important aspects of the story, Taylor wants to assure readers that they are presented as part of an engaging tale sprinkled with humor so the overall narrative does not feel heavy.

"This book is for anyone who is interested in fighting the good fight," Taylor said. "War, greed, destruction, and the abuse of the planet are very real things. I want this book to inspire readers to take action where they can in their own lives to make the world a better place for us all."

About the author

Steeg Taylor is a pilot and accomplished veteran of adventure who has traveled extensively throughout South America and the world. He makes his home in Southern California where he enjoys scuba diving off Catalina Island, paragliding over the mountains, hang gliding the cliffs of Yosemite, and kayaking the rapids on the Kern River. To learn more, please visit https://www.rosetteresolve.com/.

