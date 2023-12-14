Award-Winning Novel Highlights Refugee's Return to Chile After Dictatorship

"The Dogs Are Curling Up Again" follows a woman's journey of self-discovery while navigating her exiled past and politically turbulent present
BATH, England, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Margaret H. Townley has published her first historical fiction novel about the main protagonist, Isabel's, experiences of traveling back to her native country of Chile. Isabel finds herself in political turmoil and transition after the fall of a cruel dictatorship. In "The Dogs Are Curling Up Again," Townley explores the theme of discovering one's identity while navigating the after-effects of dictatorship with Isabel's activism and film-making aspirations.
"The Dogs Are Curling Up Again" highlights the importance of a country's freedom from an abusive government while celebrating Chile's culture and traditions. Throughout Townley's novel, readers can also experience a love story set against historic events and in the midst of the country's upheaval.
"I want to share my knowledge and experience of living in a different culture;" Townley said, "Chile's tragic history, the warmth of its people, its amazing geographic extremes, a taste of Chile's literary traditions and its fascinating ongoing political turmoil."
Townley's voluntary work with Amnesty International led to her full-time voluntary work in Chile for two years, working in disadvantaged communities. There, she chronicled her experiences and observations in a diary that ultimately led to the crafting of "The Dogs Are Curling Up Again."
"I hope to encourage an understanding and empathy with refugees from anywhere in the world;" Townley said, "and to recognize that exile itself is a further loss and pain on top of their original suffering that brought about their need to flee their country."
About the author
Margaret H. Townley graduated from Edinburgh University, Scotland, with a degree in politics, after which she commenced a social work career, in Scotland and later in England. As a mature student, Margaret studied part-time for a degree in Hispanic and Latin American Studies, whilst continuing to work as a social worker, managing a preventative project, which she had the opportunity to create through Action for Children. She has two sons and now has four grandchildren. To learn more, please visit https://www.margarettownley.com/.
