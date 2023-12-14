Award-Winning Novel Highlights Refugee's Return to Chile After Dictatorship

"The Dogs Are Curling Up Again" highlights the importance of a country's freedom from an abusive government while celebrating Chile's culture and traditions. Post this

"I want to share my knowledge and experience of living in a different culture;" Townley said, "Chile's tragic history, the warmth of its people, its amazing geographic extremes, a taste of Chile's literary traditions and its fascinating ongoing political turmoil."

Townley's voluntary work with Amnesty International led to her full-time voluntary work in Chile for two years, working in disadvantaged communities. There, she chronicled her experiences and observations in a diary that ultimately led to the crafting of "The Dogs Are Curling Up Again."

"I hope to encourage an understanding and empathy with refugees from anywhere in the world;" Townley said, "and to recognize that exile itself is a further loss and pain on top of their original suffering that brought about their need to flee their country."

Margaret H. Townley graduated from Edinburgh University, Scotland, with a degree in politics, after which she commenced a social work career, in Scotland and later in England. As a mature student, Margaret studied part-time for a degree in Hispanic and Latin American Studies, whilst continuing to work as a social worker, managing a preventative project, which she had the opportunity to create through Action for Children. She has two sons and now has four grandchildren. To learn more, please visit https://www.margarettownley.com/.

