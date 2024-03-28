Award-Winning Pacific Northwest Destination Suncadia to Debut Lodge Renovations, New Signature Restaurant This Spring

"With the renovations, guests can expect entirely reimagined arrival and dining experiences, modernized design, and a welcoming atmosphere in keeping with the warm hospitality for which the destination has become known," says Jamee Smith, chief officer of marketing and sales for Suncadia. Post this

A REIMAGINED LODGE EXPERIENCE

Poised high above the Cle Elum River offering panoramic views of the river valley and Cascade Range, The Lodge at Suncadia is inspired by the grand lodges of Washington's National Parks and designed to uniquely epitomize the state's spirit of adventure. The first-floor renovations capture that authentic sense of place, reflective of the environment, culture, and mining history of nearby towns Cle Elum and Roslyn by using natural materials sourced locally. Prioritizing sweeping, expansive views above all, the renovations will introduce enlarged windows overlooking the mountain backdrop, enhanced seating throughout the Great Room, and custom-commissioned art and furniture from local artisans for a sense of understated luxury where guests can feel at ease.

Alongside improvements to the lobby, Great Room, and den, The Lodge will also debut a new flagship restaurant called The Source. Envisioned as a family-friendly and convivial gathering space for hearty, shareable meals, The Source invites diners to linger together around the table over classic comfort dishes prepared with playful twists, all served with an impeccable attention to hospitality and detail. Menu highlights include Burnt Ends with huckleberry teriyaki, fresh cabbage salad; Mushroom Wellington with broccolini, white mushroom sauce, smoked petit reds; and for dessert, a table-top bonfire with house made marshmallows and smores fixings. The Source will welcome diners for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, and will be open to resort guests, Suncadia residents, and area locals alike.

Offering a lively, open-concept dining and lounge experience across The Lodge's first floor, the newly designed space provides expanded indoor and outdoor seating for guests to take full advantage of the unmatched views of the Cascades as well a new coffee shop and market, The Source Mercantile.

"We're thrilled to welcome a new dining experience to the destination whose name speaks for itself – an inviting, community-driven gathering space that diners are continuously drawn back to", says Andrew Wilson, director of restaurants, bars and events. "Each dish was carefully created to tell a narrative around the Pacific Northwest region from which the ingredients are sourced. The menu largely features local and trusted purveyors to not only reduce our carbon footprint but contribute to the overall growth of the local community beyond Suncadia".

In the next phase of Lodge renovations, slated for completion by 2026, Suncadia will pursue a transformation of guest room accommodations.

REFRESHED COMMUNITY AMENITIES

Throughout the year, Suncadia will initiate and complete a series of improvements across the community, bringing to fruition an entirely renewed destination experience.

At the historic Nelson Farm, once a working dairy farm, Suncadia will complete a $1.5 million expansion to the 1.7-acre Nelson Farm Park this summer. Inclusive of a 455-foot pump track designed by Velosolutions and American Ramp Company and a new playground designed by Site Workshop, Nelson Farm Park utilizes organic and up-cycled materials to blend into the natural beauty of the area, including re-used logs and rocks from Nelson Lakes.

Come fall, Suncadia's award-winning Glade Spring Spa will undergo renovations to its outdoor sanctuary space and outdoor soaks, which upon completion will provide guests with an enhanced spa and wellness experience unlike anything else in the state.

ABOUT SUNCADIA:

Suncadia is a 6,400-acre all-season resort community and Destination by Hyatt property located on the sunny side of the Cascade Mountains about 80 miles east of Seattle. Neighboring the idyllic small towns of Cle Elum and Roslyn, Suncadia's beautiful, forested mountain landscape makes it the perfect basecamp for exploring a multitude of Pacific Northwest adventures. The community is comprised of varied accommodations including The Lodge, The Inn, and vacation rental homes; the award-winning Glade Spring Spa; more than eight dining outlets; three acclaimed golf courses; Nelson Farm Pool; the Swim and Fitness Center; community parks; 40+ miles of hiking and biking trails; and much more. In addition to the resort, Suncadia is also home to Tumble Creek, a 2,600-acre private residential enclave, offering a collection of luxury homes and homesites with premium community amenities and private membership club. Developed with a commitment to long term sustainability and land conservation while honoring Eastern Washington's rich history, Suncadia offers a deeply thoughtful and remarkable destination for all generations. For more information, please visit www.suncadia.com.

