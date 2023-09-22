Award-winning pianist/composer Yulia releases new CD "BEST WISHES" produced by top producers and includes stellar musicians.

"Each award is more than an award for me. This is a sign of blessing, a sign to remain humble, a sign to be grateful for everything and everyone who somehow and once brought me closer to this moment, and a sign that you need to continue to do what there is a calling and sincere love" Tweet this

"Each award is more than an award for me. This is a sign of blessing, a sign to remain humble, a sign to be grateful for everything and everyone who somehow and once brought me closer to this moment, and a sign that you need to continue to do what there is a calling and sincere love" says Yulia.

What makes Yulia's style stand out from the rest is that she varies from Rock, Blues, Fusion, and Jazz which lends itself to some wonderful collaborations. Some of her influences span through different genres i.e. Stevie Wonder, Bob James, Joe Sample, Dave Grusin, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Jan Garbarek, Andreas Vollenweider, Chopin, Verdi, Tchaikovsky!

Her journey continues to radiate brilliance and inspiration on all sides. Given her musical versatility, she can be booked on many types of musical festivals. Collaborations with fellow musicians, live performances, teaching, and the creation of new musical masterpieces remain steadfast pursuits in the industry. Yulia's promo video can be viewed here ( https://youtu.be/o091GunelB8?si=bJxYB7DMsdTLXc3o )

Yulia is very grateful for all the support that she has received during the production of BEST WISHES and is deeply grateful to God for the opportunity to realize her musical ideas and for all the blessings on the way to this moment! Here is "Under the Dancing Moon, Under the Singing Sky" from the "Best Wishes". (https://youtu.be/pCJ5fMkALK8?si=X3JyCLjTsI6_b7Rm)

Be sure to swing by Yulia's new website at imyulia.com to learn more and to purchase your copy of "Best Wishes".

