Award-winning pianist/composer Yulia releases new CD "BEST WISHES" produced by top producers and includes stellar musicians.

Yulia's impact as an artist and composer remains profound, a shining testament to her extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication to the world of music.
DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The release of Yulia's album in July 2023 was a testament to her versatility and artistry, was meticulously crafted in collaboration with producers Sergey Ignatov, Michael B. Sutton, and Lew Laing Jr. which showcased an ensemble of exceptional musicians, including luminaries like Sekou Bunch, Timothy Bailey Jr., Darrel Crooks, Gordon Campbell, James Gadson, James Manning, Andre' Frappier, David Brunelle, Steve Alaniz, Vandell Andrew, Alexey Nikolaev, and Merlon Devine.
Impressively, Yulia is no stranger to multiple awards throughout her illustrious career, for eight out of ten album tracks emerged victorious in various international festivals and the album won the Akademia Music Awards in August 2023 in the category "Jazz Album". In addition, her song "Two Rivers" is the winner of the World Songwriting Awards - Spring 2023 in the category "Best Instrumental Song". The song "For You" got an Honorable Mention at the World Class Film Awards 2023 for "Best Song".
"Each award is more than an award for me. This is a sign of blessing, a sign to remain humble, a sign to be grateful for everything and everyone who somehow and once brought me closer to this moment, and a sign that you need to continue to do what there is a calling and sincere love" says Yulia.
What makes Yulia's style stand out from the rest is that she varies from Rock, Blues, Fusion, and Jazz which lends itself to some wonderful collaborations. Some of her influences span through different genres i.e. Stevie Wonder, Bob James, Joe Sample, Dave Grusin, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Jan Garbarek, Andreas Vollenweider, Chopin, Verdi, Tchaikovsky!
Her journey continues to radiate brilliance and inspiration on all sides. Given her musical versatility, she can be booked on many types of musical festivals. Collaborations with fellow musicians, live performances, teaching, and the creation of new musical masterpieces remain steadfast pursuits in the industry. Yulia's promo video can be viewed here ( https://youtu.be/o091GunelB8?si=bJxYB7DMsdTLXc3o )
Yulia is very grateful for all the support that she has received during the production of BEST WISHES and is deeply grateful to God for the opportunity to realize her musical ideas and for all the blessings on the way to this moment! Here is "Under the Dancing Moon, Under the Singing Sky" from the "Best Wishes". (https://youtu.be/pCJ5fMkALK8?si=X3JyCLjTsI6_b7Rm)
Be sure to swing by Yulia's new website at imyulia.com to learn more and to purchase your copy of "Best Wishes".
