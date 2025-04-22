Award-Winning PR Firm SRPR | Shev Rush Public Relations Opens New England Office

Agency led by Connecticut resident and 25-year PR veteran expands to help regional brands gain national media traction

BAR HARBOR, Maine, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SRPR | Shev Rush Public Relations, the award-winning PR and marketing agency, today announced its expansion to New England. Founded in 2005, the agency currently operates in New York City and Los Angeles. It is now opening in New England to help companies and professionals in the area raise their regional and national profiles in the media as experts in their fields and industries.

Maine native Kate Macko will lead the new office. Kate previously held an assistant director position at The Jackson Laboratory's Cancer Center based in Bar Harbor, ME, and Farmington, CT. In addition to her work with SRPR, Kate is the chair of the board of Mount Desert Island's Land & Garden Preserve, and serves on Bar Harbor's Historical Society and the town's Design Review boards.

"Kate and I have been talking about expanding SRPR into New England for years. We are very excited to bring the agency's offerings to the areas we both call home and to the dynamic and rapidly growing businesses that populate the full diversity of industries throughout New England," noted Rush.

SRPR's work has led to projects with global companies such as Google, TripAdvisor, and eBay; notables such as Representative Eva Clayton, the first African-American to represent North Carolina in Congress since 1898; the Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Denmark; major universities including Duke, Case Western Reserve, Santa Clara University, and University of San Francisco; and cultural institutions such as The Getty Museum, The Huntington Library's Art Museum & Gardens and The Art Institute of Chicago.

Clients have included life science, pharma and healthcare brands such as LEO Pharma, ConnectiveRx, Parse Biosciences, and ivWatch; nonprofits including The Cleveland Foundation, City of Hope, and Oxfam America; food-related companies and organizations including sustainable food pioneer Bon Appétit Management Company, Equitable Food Initiative, Center for Environmental Farming Systems, Community Alliance for Family Farmers, Lone Mountain Wagyu, and Estancia Beef; and tech and internet companies such as Bigcommerce and Udemy.

In 2024, Rush was named to the leading marketing trade publication PM360's 10th annual ELITE 100, a list of the 100 most influential leaders in healthcare marketing.

About SRPR

SRPR | Shev Rush Public Relations is an award-winning media relations and marketing consultancy founded in 2005. It has been named one of the top 5 boutique PR agencies in the U.S. in a survey of 500 journalists and has placed stories in nearly every top-tier media outlet in the U.S. and many abroad. The agency's work with trade publications across the healthcare, pharma, biotech, medical device, advertising, and tech industries routinely provides heightened visibility for its clients in those spaces.

SRPR was founded by PR veteran Shev Rush in 2005 and is headquartered in New York City and Los Angeles with offices in New England and South Carolina and serves clients across the U.S. and internationally.

