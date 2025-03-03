Award-Winning PR Strategist Elevates Latina Voices in Industry with Groundbreaking Book

"I'm proud to publish the inaugural Latinas in Public Relations anthology and elevate these PR leaders from across the nation so their stories can inspire others." Post this

In this first-ever anthology of this kind, Vela-Williamson and these contributing authors candidly share their stories in individual chapters that touch upon topics such as overcoming challenges growing up as first-generation Latinas, fighting imposter syndrome, transitioning into leadership positions, and discovering the need for self-promotion.

Paying it Forward

As a community gift, Vela-Williamson will host a free virtual book launch on March 5 at 2 p.m. CST to discuss the book and introduce the contributors from coast to coast who share relatable challenges, courageous moments, and actionable advice on how to beat the odds in the competitive public relations industry. The launch will conclude with the announcement of a sponsored book giveaway. From March 5 – March 8, thanks to the generosity of Contributing Author Anais Biera Miracle, interested readers can download the e-book for free on Amazon.

"I'm proud to publish the inaugural Latinas in Public Relations anthology and elevate these PR leaders from across the nation so their stories can inspire others," said Vela-Williamson. "Research shows that Latinas can face challenging cultural and workplace obstacles that may hinder them from working or advancing in public relations. These 14 leaders joined me to share how we made our way into PR and how we've shaped the industry, our communities, and the understanding of culture in this easy-to-read collection. I hope readers will see themselves in these stories and be encouraged to also persevere towards their vision of success."

The public relations professionals presenting their stories are:

Amelia Folkes, M.P.S., APR; Austin, Texas

Anais Biera Miracle; Austin, Texas

Brenda Duran; Los Angeles, California

Carmen Boon, M.A.; Verona, New Jersey

Irasema Romero; Salt Lake City, Utah

Jeannette E. Garcia; San Antonio, Texas

Jill Casey Pintor; Tucson, Arizona

Lilly Cortés Wyatt; Sacramento, California

Lorraine Pulido, Ph.D.; San Antonio, Texas

Marisol Vindiola; Tucson, Arizona

Melissa Monroe-Young, M.A., APR; San Antonio, Texas

Melissa Vela-Williamson, M.A., APR, Fellow PRSA; San Antonio, Texas

Olga Mayoral Wilson, M.A., APR, Fellow PRSA; New Braunfels, Texas

Paola Vargas-Strassner, M.P.S., APR; Maryland / DC area

/ DC area Rachel Benavidez; San Antonio, Texas

The Need for Growth

In this particular field, Latinas make up a small number of practitioners. A recent update of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows roughly 12% of public relations practitioners identified as Hispanic or Latino; of that, about 7.5% of public relations professionals are estimated to be Latina. Vela-Williamson explained that these BLS trends suggest that only about 3.5% of these Latina pros may be managers or above.

According to the Pew Research Center, Latinas account for 17% of all adult women in the United States today. This population grew 5.6 million from 2010 to 2022, the largest increase of any major female racial or ethnic group.

"These numbers underline the gap in PR industry stats and the need to increase Latina representation in PR to expand the workforce and better serve the communities that need PR services," she said. "Latinas working in PR can raise awareness and encourage interest in the field, as young women often need to 'see her to be her.'"

She added: "Offering extra encouragement, access, and mentoring moments can help attract Latinas into PR and support their growth as leaders. Studies show that women are inspired by hearing other women's stories, yet our cultural and societal pressures may make women feel self-conscious about self-promotion. Many Latinas do not learn how to develop their personal brand and share achievements in the workforce from their family units. These skills are important for being seen as a leader and making opportunities possible in a competitive field."

When it comes to Latinas in this industry, Vela-Williamson wants them to be ambitious in their pursuit of gaining confidence, knowledge, and empowerment and using those elements as fuel to attain leadership roles.

"We're worthy of starting consultancies and being top, visible leaders," she said. "Let's move from missing in PR to being essential in PR!"

"Latinas in Public Relations" is available on Amazon. Read more about the book and the authors at LatinasinPR.com.

About "Latinas in Public Relations"

Discover the journeys of 15 Latina professionals who have influenced public relations in this powerful anthology. Curated by Melissa Vela-Williamson, "Latinas in Public Relations: Shaping Communications, Communities, and Culture" features communicators from coast to coast who share relatable challenges, courageous moments, and actionable advice on how to beat the odds in this competitive industry.

From overcoming self-doubt to moving past external obstacles, each narrative illustrates the strength, resilience, and ingenuity that unite these leaders. This inaugural collection is a call to action for future generations to consider public relations, and for Latina practitioners to rise to the next level of their careers. Learn from these trailblazers who told their stories to help invite and encourage Latinas to persist and advance toward their vision of success.

