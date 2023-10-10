Award-Winning Real Estate Platform, Brick Underground, Launches New "Boards & Buildings" Resource To Help NYC Co-Op and Condo Boards Navigate Industry Challenges

"Given the unprecedented uptick in challenges facing co-op and condo buildings in New York City today, combined with ever-evolving regulations and rising taxes amid a depressed sales market, boards are expected to become overnight experts" - Teri Rogers, CEO and founder of Brick Underground Tweet this

"Given the unprecedented uptick in challenges facing co-op and condo buildings in New York City today, combined with ever-evolving regulations and rising taxes amid a depressed sales market, boards are expected to become overnight experts in numerous areas outside their wheelhouse," said Teri Rogers, CEO and founder of Brick Underground. "Our 'Boards & Buildings' resource will provide co-op and condo board members, as well as property managers, free on-demand 'news you can use' that will help them stay current on the latest issues and solutions."

Initially, "Boards & Buildings" will include original content from Brick Underground's editorial team, as well as their strategic partner The Folson Group, New York City's premiere co-op and condo consultancy. Moving forward, the section will feature case studies, expert Q&As, and thought-leadership articles from service providers and other industry experts, that educate and inspire boards to reach their goals. Later this year, the section will feature video content.

In conjunction with the launch, several industry-leading companies have partnered with Brick Underground, and will be contributing branded advice and thought-leadership content. They are as follows:

DL Partners, LLP, a full-service real estate law firm serving condominium and co-op boards, developers, investors, and homeowners throughout New York.





National Cooperative Bank, a values-based bank serving New York City cooperatives and condominiums with full-service banking and financing.





O&S Engineers & Architects, a full-service design and consulting firm serving NYC co-ops, condos, and commercial buildings since 1996.





Rosenberg & Estis, P.C. NYC's largest firm focusing solely on real estate, providing comprehensive legal representation to owners, developers, operators and investors.

To learn more about managing a co-op or condo building in New York City, visit http://www.brickunderground.com/boards-and-buildings.

About Brick Underground:

Founded in 2009 by CEO Teri Karush Rogers, a real estate journalist and former contributor to The New York Times, Brick Underground helps 3 million buyers, renters, sellers, and renovators, every year, make smarter decisions about New York City real estate. In 2023, the company launched its "Boards & Buildings" section catering to co-op and condo boards. An industry-leading pioneer, Brick Underground has been named a "Gold Winner" three times for "Best Real Estate Website" and a "Silver Winner" four times for "Best Audio Real Estate Report" by the National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE).

