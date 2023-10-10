Award-Winning Real Estate Platform, Brick Underground, Launches New "Boards & Buildings" Resource To Help NYC Co-Op and Condo Boards Navigate Industry Challenges

Brick Underground, an award-winning digital real estate platform headquartered in New York City, proudly announces the launch of "Boards & Buildings," a dedicated resource created to empower co-op and condo boards in effectively navigating the intricate real estate landscape. This expansion represents a strategic move beyond traditional consumer-focused journalism, providing invaluable, on-demand expertise in essential areas including board operations, property management, legal considerations, sustainability, and more. "Boards & Buildings" addresses the pressing challenges presented by new regulations, escalating taxes, and a challenging sales market. Initially, "Boards & Buildings" will include original content from Brick Underground's editorial team, as well as their strategic partner The Folson Group, New York City's premiere co-op and condo consultancy. Moving forward, the section will feature case studies, expert Q&As, and thought-leadership articles from service providers and other industry experts, that educate and inspire boards to reach their goals. Later this year, the section will feature video content. For further information, please explore the resource at http://www.brickunderground.com/boards-and-buildings.
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brick Underground, an award-winning digital platform that helps navigate New York City's real estate market, today unveiled a new resource catering to local co-op and condo boards, signifying the company's expansion beyond renters, buyers, sellers, and renovators. The company's "Boards & Buildings" resource provides practical information on various topics, including board operations, property management, legal issues, sustainability and energy retrofitting, insurance, structure and systems, finance, and technology.
Since launching in 2009, Brick Underground has offered millions of apartment dwellers street-smart real estate advice, such as how to move to New York City, find a no-fee rental apartment, negotiate with a landlord, buy a New York City home, and renovate a co-op, condo, or brownstone. Now broadening its reach to more than just consumers, the company's "Boards & Buildings" will help board members navigate an increasingly expensive and complex landscape, including evolving regulations to update the city's aging infrastructure and meet net-zero, carbon-emissions goals.
"Given the unprecedented uptick in challenges facing co-op and condo buildings in New York City today, combined with ever-evolving regulations and rising taxes amid a depressed sales market, boards are expected to become overnight experts in numerous areas outside their wheelhouse," said Teri Rogers, CEO and founder of Brick Underground. "Our 'Boards & Buildings' resource will provide co-op and condo board members, as well as property managers, free on-demand 'news you can use' that will help them stay current on the latest issues and solutions."
Initially, "Boards & Buildings" will include original content from Brick Underground's editorial team, as well as their strategic partner The Folson Group, New York City's premiere co-op and condo consultancy. Moving forward, the section will feature case studies, expert Q&As, and thought-leadership articles from service providers and other industry experts, that educate and inspire boards to reach their goals. Later this year, the section will feature video content.
In conjunction with the launch, several industry-leading companies have partnered with Brick Underground, and will be contributing branded advice and thought-leadership content. They are as follows:
- DL Partners, LLP, a full-service real estate law firm serving condominium and co-op boards, developers, investors, and homeowners throughout New York.
- National Cooperative Bank, a values-based bank serving New York City cooperatives and condominiums with full-service banking and financing.
- O&S Engineers & Architects, a full-service design and consulting firm serving NYC co-ops, condos, and commercial buildings since 1996.
- Rosenberg & Estis, P.C. NYC's largest firm focusing solely on real estate, providing comprehensive legal representation to owners, developers, operators and investors.
To learn more about managing a co-op or condo building in New York City, visit http://www.brickunderground.com/boards-and-buildings.
About Brick Underground:
Founded in 2009 by CEO Teri Karush Rogers, a real estate journalist and former contributor to The New York Times, Brick Underground helps 3 million buyers, renters, sellers, and renovators, every year, make smarter decisions about New York City real estate. In 2023, the company launched its "Boards & Buildings" section catering to co-op and condo boards. An industry-leading pioneer, Brick Underground has been named a "Gold Winner" three times for "Best Real Estate Website" and a "Silver Winner" four times for "Best Audio Real Estate Report" by the National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE).
Media Contact
Lisa Hagendorf, Centerpiece PR for Brick Underground, 1 917-623-7091, [email protected], centerpiecepr.com
SOURCE Brick Underground
Share this article