Award Winning Singer Songwriter Introduces an Adventure Fantasy Novel

"Readers are left to consider the value of tradition as well as the importance of creativity," Lear said. "Which is more crucial to society? Can they coexist? This is a story that contains many pathways, many answers, all of which, to use a Ddrymmian phrase, 'begin and end in Oneness.'" Post this

Millie is enthralled with the lives of "players," a group of Precinct employees treated like royalty because of the risks they take every day. They embody characters in well-known stories, but what they risk is slow annihilation by the Precinct if the tiniest mistake is made. An infraction can result in banishment to "the nothing"–a fate worse than death, because not even death exists there.

Firm in both her devotion to the integrity of her work and her confidence in her skills, Millie leaves everything she's ever known, and moves to the Precinct, making her home there as a "player." When the unthinkable happens, the course of events unfolds demonstrates her resourcefulness and grit. She navigates decisions, learns the value of family, and summons the courage to deal with the harsh realities that her actions have caused.

"Readers are left to consider the value of tradition as well as the importance of creativity," Lear said. "Which is more crucial to society? Can they coexist? This is a story that contains many pathways, many answers, all of which, to use a Ddrymmian phrase, 'begin and end in Oneness.'"

"StoryEarth Chronicles: The Sting Baby"

By Tina Lear

ISBN: 9781665740265 (softcover); 9781665740241 (hardcover); 9781665740241(electronic) Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Tina Lear is an award-winning singer/songwriter and published composer/lyricist for musical theatre. Her songs have received nationwide acclaim. She is also a novelist, poet, and blogger. She taught yoga to inmates at Rikers Island and drove cattle in Wyo. The accomplishment she is most proud of is birthing three interesting, truly good people—and earning her beloved wife's respect. To learn more, please visit https://www.tinalear.com/.

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE Tina Lear