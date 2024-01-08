Award Winning Singer Songwriter Introduces an Adventure Fantasy Novel

Embark on an odyssey that encourages readers to think of stories in a different way
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "StoryEarth Chronicles: The Sting Baby," posits a whimsical world where story is sacred, language is food, and precision is paramount.
From the beginning, readers meet Millie, a young girl born as a Sting baby, who dreams of breaking free from the ceremony and superstition of her home in Ddrym, a region on the outskirts of StoryEarth. She wants to pursue a life of status and luxury in the Preservation Precinct, the central region of StoryEarth, where the consistency of well-known stories is scrupulously maintained.
Millie is enthralled with the lives of "players," a group of Precinct employees treated like royalty because of the risks they take every day. They embody characters in well-known stories, but what they risk is slow annihilation by the Precinct if the tiniest mistake is made. An infraction can result in banishment to "the nothing"–a fate worse than death, because not even death exists there.
Firm in both her devotion to the integrity of her work and her confidence in her skills, Millie leaves everything she's ever known, and moves to the Precinct, making her home there as a "player." When the unthinkable happens, the course of events unfolds demonstrates her resourcefulness and grit. She navigates decisions, learns the value of family, and summons the courage to deal with the harsh realities that her actions have caused.
"Readers are left to consider the value of tradition as well as the importance of creativity," Lear said. "Which is more crucial to society? Can they coexist? This is a story that contains many pathways, many answers, all of which, to use a Ddrymmian phrase, 'begin and end in Oneness.'"
"StoryEarth Chronicles: The Sting Baby"
By Tina Lear
ISBN: 9781665740265 (softcover); 9781665740241 (hardcover); 9781665740241(electronic) Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Tina Lear is an award-winning singer/songwriter and published composer/lyricist for musical theatre. Her songs have received nationwide acclaim. She is also a novelist, poet, and blogger. She taught yoga to inmates at Rikers Island and drove cattle in Wyo. The accomplishment she is most proud of is birthing three interesting, truly good people—and earning her beloved wife's respect. To learn more, please visit https://www.tinalear.com/.
Media Contact
Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]
SOURCE Tina Lear
Share this article