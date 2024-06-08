Award-Winning Soprano and L.A. Native Makes Broad Stage Debut

Golda Zahra returns from Italy for a groundbreaking debut concert featuring beloved opera arias, Broadway musicals, and vocal classics.

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hailed as "One of the rising stars of her generation" and "A promising young opera singer" by the Los Angeles Times, renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is proud to announce her homecoming debut concert at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, set for Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 8:00pm.

A Los Angeles native and 2015 LA Spotlight Award Winner, Golda will join The Dream Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Daniel Suk. Suk's international career spans more than 25 years, and in a truly full circle moment, Suk helped foster Golda's talent and development as a live performer starting at a very young age.

"As a classical singer, my goal is to make opera accessible for anybody and anyone," said Golda. "Like Pavarotti, and friends—that was something that brought opera to everyone. It was something that made people smile and it warmed people's hearts and it brought people together."

Golda has performed in famed Southern California venues like Walt Disney Hall, Royce Hall, and The Saban Theatre, but looks forward to showcasing her unique combination of classical operatic technique and musical theatre training for The Broad Stage audience. She currently studies exclusively with the world-renowned soprano Barbara Frittoli in Milan.

Golda began her operatic journey at just 4 years old, listening to and attending operas with her parents. She studied classical piano and musical theater, ultimately joining the Colburn Music School in downtown Los Angeles and dedicating her life to opera. She moved to Italy after high school in 2017 and studied privately with some of the greatest Italian opera masters. In 2021, as a finalist for Rai Radio's "Voci in Barcaccia" international opera competition, she recorded a CD for RAI Radio in a performance that was broadcast live from Rome.

WHAT: Golda Zahra with The Dream Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Daniel Suk

WHEN: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 8:00pm-10:00pm

WHERE: The Broad Stage, 1310 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401

TICKETS: GoldaInConcert.com

