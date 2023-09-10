Award-Winning Synergy: rankingCoach and Wix - A Partnership That Keeps on Winning

Since its launch on the Wix App Market, rankingCoach has gotten 160+ reviews, achieving a rate of 4.8 out of 5. With rankingCoach SEO, Listing, and Brand Reputation features, Wix users can quickly grow their online business, regardless of their digital marketing knowledge. In 2023, rankingCoach guaranteed two awards and secured nominations as a finalist for an additional four.

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- rankingCoach is a great success on the Wix App Market, a service of Wix.com, the world's leading do-it-yourself platform, with millions of users worldwide. Since 2006, Wix.com has allowed SMBs to quickly create a professional-looking web presence without needing coding skills and provides them with a list of popular web apps tailored for small business owners.

rankingCoach was launched on the Wix App Market this year. Since its launch, it has assisted and continues to assist global SMBs in developing an effective optimization strategy for their websites. Currently, the app's availability on the Wix Market encompasses 8 languages and 20 countries.

Users are delighted with rankingCoach. They claim that "This app is incredible. It is user-friendly yet intelligent, strategic, and intuitive all in one. It's easily the most powerful, useful app I have downloaded yet. I thoroughly recommend it."

Whereas Wix.com simplifies creating a website for SMBs, rankingCoach simplifies optimizing it. From SEO planning to automated directory listings, Google Ads, social media, brand and competitor monitoring, rankingCoach guarantees that SMBs get off to a strong start with digital marketing, even with no prior expertise.

rankingCoach has received prestigious recognition through its partnership with Wix. Notably, it has been honored with the Globee Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service Excellence Award in the SaaS Solution for Marketing category. This accolade underscores rankingCoach's efficacy in propelling businesses' marketing efforts to new heights. Additionally, the Global Business Excellence Award acknowledged rankingCoach as an Outstanding App, cementing its status as a truly exceptional digital marketing solution.

Furthermore, rankingCoach secured nominations as a finalist for an additional four esteemed awards:

European Search Awards in the category of Best Software Innovation,

Global Business Tech Awards in the category of APP OF THE YEAR for rankingCoach + WIX,

IT Europa Channel Awards in the category of Cloud Solution Provider of the Year,

Global Digital Excellence Award in the category of Software Innovation Award.

Since 2014, rankingCoach has continued to improve its offerings and is expecting to launch new AI features that will completely change how small businesses can do digital marketing. From the beginning, rankingCoach's work has been recognized as having more than 20 international awards today.

About rankingCoach

rankingCoach is the complete DIY digital marketing app that enables everyone to be successful online - even without a large marketing budget or expertise in digital marketing. It offers a variety of resellable marketing solutions covering SEO, listings, brand monitoring, Google Ads, and mobile and social media marketing. rankingCoach is now available in 32 countries and 14 languages. Founded in 2014 by Daniel Wette, Marius Gerdan, and Thomas Meierkord, the company's headquarters are in Cologne, Germany, with multiple locations across Europe and the US. The company's award-winning software solutions are integrated into the services of numerous well-known web hosters, CMS, telecommunications, and MarTech companies. Learn more about our company here.

About Wix

Wix.com is a leading do-it-yourself platform that enables SMBs to create professional websites without the complexities of coding. With millions of users globally, Wix.com empowers businesses to establish a robust online presence and leverage a curated selection of web apps designed to cater to their unique needs.

