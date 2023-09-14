Award-winning "Tulip Dress" Launches on OneStopPlus Marketplace

"Winning the lottery takes luck. Winning a design competition takes genuine talent," says Ari Nakamura, Head of Design & Style for OneStopPlus. "We are delighted to collaborate with a talented designer like Nina as we launch her beautiful Tulip Dress." Tweet this

"Winning the lottery takes luck. Winning a design competition takes genuine talent," says Ari Nakamura, Head of Design & Style for OneStopPlus. "We are delighted to collaborate with a talented designer like Nina. As we launch her beautiful Tulip Dress, we predict Nina's creative vision and thoughtful design will resonate with our customers who trust our brands to help them put their best fashion foot forward. Nina's future in design undoubtedly promises to be noteworthy and inspiring to many."

Supermodel Emme was drawn to Nina's innovative Tulip Dress from the moment she saw Nina's beautifully sewn prototype. "Nina's dress reveals her sixth sense for knowing what women want to wear. Her love of textiles, and natural affinity for creating totally original pieces that make women feel beautiful, will take her far in this industry. It has been so much fun introducing Nina to the concept of size-inclusive fashion. Millions of women will benefit from her immense talent. We will be watching her career trajectory and will be proud to say that we knew her when," says Emme.

Student-designer Nina Chen says that her collaboration with OneStopPlus has taught her design and garment production skills that she will take wherever she goes. "It's important to create fashions that work for every body and no brand knows more about curvy women than OneStopPlus," Chen says "Winning this contest has made me a better designer. It hasn't really sunk in yet that my name and design will appear on a huge online marketplace, effectively launching my career while I'm still in college. For a girl who grew up with nothing, this has been a dream come true. Thank you, Emme, Syracuse University, and OSP for this amazing opportunity! I can't wait to see my dress on real women. That will be the biggest thrill of all!"

About Supermodel Emme

Emme has been a trusted voice in the fashion, wellness, beauty, and news industries for more than 25 years, and is widely regarded as a trailblazing social reformer for women's empowerment and body appreciation. Chosen twice for People Magazine's "50 Most Beautiful People," Ladies' Home Journal named her one of the "Most Important Women in America" and one of the "Most Fascinating Women of the Year." The first celebrity invited to address a Congressional subcommittee in Washington, D.C. about raising public awareness of body image and self-esteem, Emme is the founder of the True Beauty Foundation, a 501c3 charity whose mission is to improve youth mental wellness. Her passion for "feeling extraordinarily free in our bodies and living our most inspired lives possible" has led to her to be a sought-after TV personality, brand spokesperson, TV and podcast host, consultant, transformational wellness coach, best selling author, and keynote speaker. http://www.emmestyle.com

About Fashion Without Limits

Founded in 2013 by 1985 Syracuse University graduate Supermodel Emme, Fashion Without Limits (FWL) is now part of Emme's True Beauty Foundation as a global initiative to strengthen the impact of fashion design, positive body image and self-esteem for 100 million in the US who cannot find well-fitting lifestyle-appropriate apparel above a size 14. Established and co-founded with professors Jeffrey Mayer and Todd Conover, and now with professor ChaCha Hudson, young designers are taught an inclusive fashion education (pattern making, draping, illustration, design and grading) for sizes 0-24+ during their 4-year fashion education, with a junior year competition highlighting the Fashion Without Limits Designer of the Year. http://www.truebeautyfoundation.org

About Syracuse University

Syracuse University is a private research university that advances knowledge across disciplines to drive breakthrough discoveries and breakout leadership. Our collection of 13 schools and colleges with over 200 customizable majors closes the gap between education and action, so students can take on the world. In and beyond the classroom, we connect people, perspectives and practices to solve interconnected challenges with interdisciplinary approaches. Together, we're a powerful community that moves ideas, individuals and impact beyond what's possible.

About the Syracuse University College of Visual and Performing Arts

The College of Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) is one of Syracuse University's 13 schools and colleges. Our degree programs span the disciplines of art, communication and rhetorical studies, creative arts therapy, design, drama, film and media arts, and music. VPA is committed to the education of cultural leaders who will engage and inspire audiences through performance, visual art, design, scholarship and commentary. We provide the tools for self-discovery and risk-taking in an environment that thrives on critical thought and action.

About OneStopPlus

A leader in extended sizes and pioneer in size-inclusive fashions, OneStopPlus.com (OSP) is part of the FULLBEAUTY Brands family of premier fashion websites for plus-size women and big & tall men. One of the world's largest online marketplaces for plus-size women, OSP offers a multi-brand approach, serving multiple price points and multiple styles, including the largest array of extended sizes in the marketplace. OneStopPlus.com features leading designs in American and European plus-size fashion, including Catherines®, Woman Within®, Jessica London®, Roaman's®, June+Vie™, SwimSuitsForAll®, Ellos®, Active For All®, Shoes For All®, Intimates For All®,King Size®, Brylane Home®, and FullBeauty Outlet®, collectively offering more than 100 individual brands. The company recently acquired Eloquii and intimates brand CUUP, which will become anchor tenants in a new FullBeauty digital mall this fall, along with on-trend brands SwimSuitsForAll and June+Vie.

