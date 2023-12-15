Award-Winning UFC Octagon Girl Brittney Palmer Announces Retirement at 2023 MMA Awards

"I am really grateful to Dana White, the UFC, and all my fans for their support throughout my journey. Working alongside the most talented athletes in the MMA world has been a privilege," - Brittney Palmer Post this

"I am really grateful to Dana White, the UFC, and all my fans for their support throughout my journey. Working alongside the most talented athletes in the MMA world has been a privilege," said Palmer in her heartfelt speech.

Born in San Diego, California, Palmer has built a unique career as a multi-hyphenate talent. Originally poised for a career as a dancer, she successfully pivoted into a fine arts career after a car accident and attended UCLA and the Brentwood Art Center. Her powerful paintings attract premium price points at auctions, while Palmer also finds the time to paint large-scale murals, design clothing, and pursue brand collaborations. As a model, she has appeared on the cover of Maxim and Playboy while also serving as the face of numerous charities across the planet, including UNICEF, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith's Janie's Fund, AMFAR, and Generation Cure.

In her career as a UFC Octagon Girl, Palmer was featured at some of the biggest fight events in franchise history. She has now won the "Ringcard Girl of the Year Award" at the World MMA Awards in 2012, 2013, 2019, 2022, and 2023. Palmer will make her final Octagon appearance at UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington on December 16 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Looking ahead after retiring from the UFC, Palmer said: "I will be focusing on my passion for art, leveraging my artistic talents to create captivating pieces that reflect a unique perspective on life and self-expression." Her vivid portrait-driven artwork has already garnered significant attention, and she aims to further establish herself as a renowned artist.

Palmer is also a co-host of the Monster Energy-produced podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney. She will continue to interview guests from the world of action sports, music, art, and pop culture on the bi-weekly podcast alongside Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Make sure to look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Monday by visiting the UNLEASHED landing page.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Brittney Palmer