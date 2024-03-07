Award-Winning Veronese Winery, Pasqua Wines, To Support Metamorphosis: Innovation In Eco Photography & Film At Saatchi Gallery

Riccardo Pasqua, CEO of Pasqua Wines, said: "As we approach our centennial year, we are delighted to be supporting Saatchi Gallery to instigate this show, underscoring our cross-generational commitment to innovation, creativity and unconventional approaches. Post this

Metamorphosis will showcase four artists whose work highlights how experimentation, process innovation and relentlessly pushing boundaries can unlock eco-consciousness and impact. The four multi-media artists, Almudena Romero, Hannah Fletcher, Edd Carr and Scott Hunter, were selected on the strength of their innovative and unconventional approaches and early critical acclaim as emerging artists.

Riccardo Pasqua, CEO of Pasqua Wines, said: "As we approach our centennial year, we are delighted to be supporting Saatchi Gallery to instigate this show, underscoring our cross-generational commitment to innovation, creativity and unconventional approaches. Each of the artists demonstrates what we have always believed to be true - that through experimentation and pushing boundaries we can unlock progress.

"This international collaboration builds on Pasqua's strong heritage of arts patronage, its commitment to making art accessible to the public and its unique belief that innovation is born from a profound, appreciative knowledge of history and tradition. We believe that creativity needs to be cultivated with love and care, just like the land. Pasqua has spent almost a century innovating the future of wine production – and we couldn't be more delighted with this pairing."

Since 1985, Saatchi Gallery has provided an innovative platform for contemporary art. Exhibitions have presented works by largely unseen young artists, or by international artists whose work has been rarely or never exhibited in the UK. This approach has made the Gallery one of the most recognised names in contemporary art.

Pasqua's support of the show - which is announced as family winery, Pasqua, heads into its centenary year - reflects the inherent creativity and innovation of the brand's DNA and values, which was recognised on internationally after the company won the coveted "Innovator of the Year" Award by Wine Enthusiast Magazine, for unlocking a series of remarkable evolutions for the wine industry. The coveted award recognized Pasqua's longstanding investment in research and innovation, which led the winery to be dubbed "laboratory of research", by Wine Enthusiast Magazine and is the result of three generations of stewardship by the Pasqua family.

Info about Metamorphosis: Innovation in Eco Photography & Film

29th May Private View - Strictly invitation only

Images and works of the artists HERE

Image Credits

© Scott Hunter from the Entropy Series, Entropy #11

© Almudena Romero. The Act of Producing. The Pigment Change.

© Hannah Fletcher Redox Reactions. Studio Waste Waters on Canotype Coated Paper, 2022

© Ed Carr. FILTHY BEAST WORSHIP, Print on Japanese Shrine Paper, 2023

About the Artists

Hannah Fletcher is an artist based in London, working primarily with photographic materials and processes, and is the founder of Sustainable Darkroom. Hannah Fletcher works with and researches the intricate relationships between photographic and not-so-photographic materials, questioning the life cycle and value of materials by incorporating waste from her studio and workshops back into the system of making. Fletcher also co-directs London Alternative Photography Collective, is a facilitator of sustainability within the arts, and has been mentoring and tutoring in ecologically minded art practices since 2019.

Almudena Romero is a British and Spanish visual artist based in London. Her practice uses photography to explore ways of representing, seeing and understanding. Romero's works focus on how perception affects existence and how art shapes perception. Almudena Romero holds an MA in Photography from the University of the Arts London and a Postgraduate Certificate in Academic Practice in Art, Design and Communications. She is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy and has delivered courses, lectures and talks at universities, museums and institutions nationally.

Edd Carr is an artist based in the UK. Adapting photographic processes into moving image - his work depicts our relationship to ecological crisis and the wider nonhuman world. Edd is also one of the leaders of the Sustainable Darkroom, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the research, development, and advocacy of eco-friendly alternatives to analogue and digital photography.

Scott Hunter is a multidisciplinary artist based in Kinghorn, UK. He studied MFA Contemporary Art Practice at Edinburgh College of Art. Through the use of experimental photography, scientific processes, and ecological research, Hunter's work challenges anthropocentrism by creating new representations of the landscape that contest traditional attitudes of landscape photography. His artistic exploration extends to sculpture and installation, pushing the boundaries of the photographic image.

About Pasqua Wines

PASQUA VIGNETI E CANTINE is a Veneto wine company, owned by the Pasqua family. Founded in 1925, the winery is recognized worldwide as a producer and ambassador of prestigious Veneto wines. The company's ambition is to bring into the future, with renewed stylistic codes, all the winemaking experience consolidated over 100 years of history. Today, working alongside President Umberto are his sons Riccardo, Chief Executive Officer, and Alessandro, President of Pasqua USA. With the presentation of the Pasqua House of the Unconventional manifesto, today the company aims to be a research laboratory, a space for dialogue, where quality and creativity are the protagonists.

About Saatchi Gallery

Since 1985, Saatchi Gallery has provided an innovative platform for contemporary art. Exhibitions have presented works by largely unseen young artists, or by international artists whose work has been rarely or never exhibited in the UK. This approach has made the Gallery one of the most recognised names in contemporary art. Since moving to its current 70,000 square feet space in the Duke of York's Headquarters in Chelsea, London, the Gallery has welcomed over 10 million visitors. The Gallery hosts thousands of school visits annually and has over 6 million followers on social media. In 2019 Saatchi Gallery became a registered charity, beginning a new chapter in its history.

For further information, samples or imagery, please contact Colangelo & Partners:

Carlotta Ribolini: [email protected]

Irene Graziotto: [email protected]

Media Contact

Carlotta Ribolini, Colangelo & Partners, 7186038827, cribolini@colangelopr.com

SOURCE Pasqua Wines