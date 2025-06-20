Award-Winning Visual Music Experience THE JOURNEY Premieres at Calusa Planetarium June 18

The Fulldome Immersive Film THE JOURNEY by Airtight Media and Vortex Immersion won the Edison Innovation Award and Captivated Audiences at Fort Myers Film Festival. The film premiers for the public at Calusa Planetarium in Fort Myers on June 18th, 2025

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following its recent acclaim at the Fort Myers Film Festival and recipient of the prestigious Edison Innovation Award, the visionary fulldome film THE JOURNEY will make its planetarium debut on June 18, 2025 at the Calusa Planetarium in Fort Meyers, Florida. Produced by Airtight Media in collaboration with Vortex Immersion Media, this groundbreaking 360° visual music experience invites audiences into a transcendent realm of sound, light, and emotion.

THE JOURNEY is an immersive, visual music narrative exploring the soul's odyssey through inner dimensions of transformation, healing, and revelation. Set to a richly textured original soundtrack composed and performed by Michael and Jahna Perricone, the film takes viewers through breathtaking cosmic landscapes and archetypal scenes rendered in mesmerizing animation by visual artist Brianna Amore.

Executive Producers Ed Lantz and Kate McCallum of Vortex Immersion joined forces with Michael and Jahna Perricone to bring this ambitious work to life. The film was co-directed by Michael Perricone and animation artist Brianna Amore, with Michael also serving as sound designer, editor, and mixer. The poetic story concept was developed by Jahna Perricone and Kate McCallum, and includes original dance sequences choreographed and performed by Elizabeth Yochim and Don Norman, further deepening the emotional and visual resonance of the piece.

"We envisioned this as a sacred offering — combining vibration, vision, and movement into a timeless cinematic ceremony," adds Jahna Perricone, who also performs vocals throughout the soundtrack.

"The Journey is more than a film — it's a meditative, emotional, and sensorial experience designed to touch the viewer on a soul level," says Kate McCallum, co-creator and executive producer.

THE JOURNEY merges the aesthetic of digital visual art with the power of immersive music and story to offer a truly unique fulldome experience. Themes of awakening, self-discovery, and cosmic unity unfold across luminous dreamscapes and symbolic environments. With little dialogue, the film uses sound, movement, and color and visual art to evoke deep emotional responses and meditative states, offering audiences a moment of reflection and reconnection in an increasingly fast-paced world.

"This is a celebration of what the fulldome medium does best — an enveloping, heart-centered experience that transcends traditional storytelling," shares Ed Lantz, founder of Vortex Immersion Media.

Executive Producers: Michael Perricone, Jahna Perricone, Ed Lantz, Kate McCallum

Directors: Michael Perricone, Brianna Amore

Visual Artist / Animation: Brianna Amore

Original Score & Performance: Michael Perricone, Jahna Perricone

Sound Design, Editing & Mix: Michael Perricone

Story by: Jahna Perricone, Kate McCallum

Dance Sequences: Elizabeth Yochim, Don Norman

THE JOURNEY will premiere at the Calusa Planetarium beginning June 18, 2025, with multiple showings scheduled throughout the summer. Tickets and full schedule will be available at https://www.calusanature.org/event-details/planetarium-premiere-the-journey.

For interviews, press access, or media assets, please contact:

Airtight Media / Vortex Immersion Media

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.vorteximmersion.com

About Vortex Immersion

A pioneer in immersive entertainment, Vortex Immersion creates transformative media experiences using dome, XR, and interactive technologies that fuse art, consciousness, and cutting-edge innovation.

About Airtight Media

Airtight Media, founded by Michael and Jahna Perricone, produces visionary audio and audio-visual works that inspire introspection, healing, and spiritual exploration.

Let the journey begin…

