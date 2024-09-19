Award-Winning YaVe Tequila Expands to Cities throughout Texas

Distribution of all five varieties of YaVe Tequila begins today in Texas

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YaVe Tequila, the award-winning premium tequila recognized for its bold flavors and smooth taste, is launching in Texas this month. This latest rollout comes following rapid expansion across 10 states over the past 18 months, alongside a 60% growth rate in the same time period. Distributed by a combination of beer and spirits wholesalers across the state of Texas, led by Andrews Distributing Company and Capital Reyes Distributing, YaVe is bringing all five of its tequila offerings to the Lone Star State.

YaVe, a play on the phonetic pronunciation of "llave," the Spanish word for key, symbolizes the tequila brand's mission to unlock possibilities and good times for tequila lovers across the state of Texas. With its flagship jalapeño flavor tequila, YaVe Tequila brings a spicy kick to traditional cocktails. The YaVe Tequila lineup also includes two base varieties – blanco and reposado as well as two more exotic flavors – coconut, and the world's first mango-flavored tequila – all inspired by YaVe Tequila founder Joe Cruz, Jr.'s, Caribbean-Puerto Rican roots.

"Our commitment to craftsmanship, quality and authenticity perfectly aligns with the values of the Lone Star State," said Cruz. "All of us at YaVe Tequila are excited to roll out our premium tequilas across Texas, as we continue our national expansion."

Founded in 2017, YaVe Tequila is crafted from a blend of agave plants from the highlands and lowlands of Mexico and distilled naturally by filtering through thousands of feet of porous lava rock. From there, YaVe Tequila is aged eight months in oak barrels before being bottled. Yave's unique distillation and aging process gives a smoother taste compared to other tequila brands.

"As YaVe Tequila continues to rapidly expand, we identified Texas as our next area to bring our award-winning tequilas," said Jeff Liebhardt, national sales manager for YaVe Tequila. "Soon Texan tequila lovers will be able to pick up a bottle of Yave Tequila from their local liquor store or order a cocktail at their favorite bar or restaurant."

The award-winning tequila will be available in both liquor stores, as well as bars and restaurants across the state of Texas.

"Tequila is one of the top spirits in Texas, and YaVe Tequila will enter the market in a strong position to have an immediate impact," said Mike McGuire, co-managing partner and CEO of Andrews Distributing Company. "As we partner with YaVe for its Texas debut, we're confident its tequila will become one of the top selling brands in the Lone Star State."

Patrick Collins, president of Capital Reyes Distributing, the Reyes distributor in Texas, said, "Our team is excited to partner with YaVe and we are ready to execute at an elite level to bring this award-winning line of tequilas to our customers and their consumers across our Texas footprint."

For more information about YaVe Tequila, visit https://yavetequila.com, and to find YaVe Tequila, check out the store locator by visiting www.yavetequila.com/locations.

About YaVe Tequila

