Aware Recovery Care Secures Investment from Connecticut Innovations, Bolsters Executive Team

Strategic funding and leadership additions position the company for further growth and expansion of its in-home addiction treatment services

WALLINGFORD, Conn., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aware Recovery Care, a trailblazer in in-home mental health and substance use disorder treatment, today announced it has secured new funding in a round led by Connecticut Innovations (CI), the state venture capital arm. The company also announced new additions to its executive team including Roy Sasenaraine as Chief Operating Officer and Kara Gaylord as Senior Vice President of Business Development.

"While Aware now operates in 11 states, the company's roots are in Connecticut," said Brian Holzer, CEO of Aware Recovery Care. "With our new strategic relationship with Connecticut Innovations, we are well-positioned to reach more patients in need of the innovative addiction services we provide."

This infusion of funds, coupled with strategic collaboration with CI, will help Aware drive further innovation and expansion while fostering greater collaboration with state government entities, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), physician groups, and self-insured employers. Notably, the Governor's Innovation Lab at CI will facilitate connections with state partners to secure pilots and contracts over the next year.

"Aware Recovery Care is the latest addition to our growing portfolio of companies enhancing Connecticut's reputation as a leading hub for innovation and impact," said Matthew McCooe, CEO of Connecticut Innovations. "With its groundbreaking programs and seasoned team of industry leaders, we are excited to support Aware as the company expands the availability of its transformative in-home addiction treatment services."

Roy Sasenaraine joins Aware with more than 20 years of diverse experience in healthcare operations and management. He brings to the COO role a proven track record of strategic planning and a history of operational excellence.

Gaylord has 20 years of experience as a multi-state behavioral health executive building and leading business development teams, opening new locations, and maintaining high census rates. As SVP of Business Development, she assumes responsibility for driving growth initiatives, expanding Aware's market presence, and leading the business development team across our existing eleven states and future expansion markets.

"Roy and Kara are seasoned executives each with long track records of success leading multi-state, high-performing teams in the field of behavioral health. I am excited to have them join our already strong executive team to direct operations and drive future growth efforts," said Holzer.

About Aware Recovery Care:

Aware Recovery Care helps people affected by addiction recover at home through its groundbreaking, evidence-based in-home addiction treatment (IHAT) model. By transforming the home into a treatment center and delivering collaborative care with lived experience to those in need, Aware empowers individuals and their loved ones to thrive and make sustainable recovery possible. The program helps clients learn new skills and daily habits to achieve and maintain recovery, health, and wellness while remaining in their community, thereby avoiding the often-difficult return home seen from traditional treatment options. Aware now operates in 11 states (CT, FL, GA, IN, KY, ME, MA, NH, OH, RI, VA) and is poised for further expansion in partnership with established national and regional payors, employers, and other stakeholders. Aware was certified as a "Great Place to Work" in August 2022.

About Connecticut Innovations:

Connecticut Innovations (CI) is the state's strategic venture capital arm and the leading source of financing and ongoing support for Connecticut's innovative, growing companies. CI provides access to capital and its network of talent and partners to help companies grow. For more information, please visit Connecticut Innovations.

