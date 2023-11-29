AWCape, Majority-Owned by Lescault & Walderman, Earns Prestigious Top Partner Award from Sage

"We are incredibly proud to receive these prestigious awards, recognizing our commitment to delivering outstanding service and solutions for our customers." - Jeff Ryan, Managing Director of AWCape Post this

Passionate about empowering business success, AWCape is recognized as a Sage Intacct Certified Implementation specialist partner in South Africa. Specializing in professional implementation, systems integration, and steadfast support, AWCape offers a range of top-tier software solutions, including Sage Intacct, Sage 300cloud, Sage 300 People HR & Payroll, and Sage Business Cloud Payroll Professional. AWCape's core focus revolves around harnessing the transformative power of cloud-based technologies to elevate operational efficiency.

"We are incredibly proud to receive these prestigious awards, recognizing our commitment to delivering outstanding service and solutions for our customers," states Jeff Ryan, Managing Director of AWCape. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and the immense growth we've experienced over the past two years. It reflects our solid commitment to providing our clients with innovative solutions and matchless support."

The recognition arrives on the heels of AWCape's strategic efforts to expand and enhance its services, following its merger with Lescault and Walderman earlier in the year. This acknowledgement underscores the company's relentless pursuit of excellence in providing cutting-edge Sage solutions and unparalleled customer service.

Matthew Lescault, President of AWCape, Applico and Lescault & Walderman, expressed his pride in the global team's achievements following the recent merger of AWCape and Applico. "We are immensely honored by our unified team's accomplishments. This award showcases the strength, unity, and global expertise that defines our team. It's a testament to our collective commitment to driving success for our clients and our dedication to excellence."

Pieter Bensch, Executive Vice President for Africa and the Middle East at Sage, congratulated AWCape for their exceptional achievement. "AWCape has distinguished itself as an outstanding business partner, embodying the values of innovation, dedication, and customer-centricity. This well-earned recognition not only solidifies their expertise in delivering innovative Sage solutions, but also emphasises their commitment to breaking down barriers for small and medium businesses, supporting their growth and success."

The accolade reaffirms AWCape's position as a market leader and demonstrates its ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled services and innovative solutions.

