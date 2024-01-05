Awestruck Announces Strategic Leadership Restructuring to Amplify Fanatical Client Engagement and Jaw-Dropping Expertise

Awestruck announces a strategic leadership restructuring, featuring nine internal promotions, to enhance its commitment to fanatical client engagement and expertise, with a focus on strengthening its market position in destination marketing and streaming advertising as it advances into 2024. This organizational shift is marked by the appointment of co-founders Dave Marcy and Ryan Sprance as Co-CEOs, alongside other key leadership roles, to drive innovation and client-centric service.

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Awestruck, a renowned leader in destination marketing and streaming advertising, today announces a significant reshaping of its leadership team, marking a pivotal step towards strengthening its commitment to Fanatical Client Engagement and Jaw-Dropping Expertise. This strategic shift, featuring nine internal promotions, is tailored to reinforce Awestruck's mission into 2024 and beyond.

The leadership overhaul at Awestruck comes at a time when the company is poised for unparalleled growth and is responding proactively to the evolving demands of the market. The newly promoted leaders, each bringing a unique blend of expertise and experience, are set to drive strategic initiatives that align with the company's core values of innovation, client-centric service, and industry-leading expertise.

In a strategic realignment following the departure of a founding partner, Awestruck's co-founders, Dave Marcy and Ryan Sprance, are stepping in as Co-CEOs, embracing leadership responsibilities that are attuned to the evolving dynamics of the modern advertising world. This shift represents their commitment to navigating the rapidly changing landscape and driving forward-thinking growth and execution strategies. Dave Marcy will take charge of Revenue Development, Legal, and Human Resources, roles that are crucial in driving revenue growth, ensuring legal compliance, and fostering a dynamic and supportive work environment.

Concurrently, Ryan Sprance will oversee Branding, Product Development, and Finance. His role is central to shaping Awestruck's market identity, new product development, and overseeing the financial strategy of the company. This strategic shift underscores Awestruck's commitment to a holistic and integrated approach to leadership. With Marcy and Sprance at the helm, Awestruck is poised to navigate the challenges and opportunities of 2024 and beyond, steering the company towards its ambitious goals with renewed vigor and vision.

In a pivotal move, Kelly Barry is promoted to Senior Vice President, Operations. Barry's responsibilities include overseeing both the Account Services and Paid Media teams, ensuring excellence across these teams. Under Barry's leadership, Courtney Dall'Olmo and Francesca Albanese will assume roles that are more defined, each bringing their unique expertise and vision to their respective teams. Kelly Barry reports to Brett Kline, our Chief Operating Officer, who globally oversees operations across all departments. Kline's role is instrumental in ensuring that our operations are closely aligned with our clients' needs while maximizing efficiency.

Courtney Dall'Olmo steps into the newly created role of Vice President, Paid Media. In this position, she will unify digital media, paid social, and streaming campaign management under one robust team. Her focus will be on honing campaign execution and significantly increasing client Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

Francesca Albanese is appointed as the Vice President, Account Services, a role crafted to strengthen the company's core mission of Fanatical Client Engagement. Albanese's primary responsibility will be to ensure that Awestruck continues to deliver unparalleled service and support to its clients.

Meghan Dashe is being elevated to the role of Senior Vice President, Social Media. Continuing to lead the organic social media and reputation management teams, Dashe will spearhead the implementation of cutting-edge advancements in reputation management technology in 2024.

Alissa Poster steps into the role of Senior Vice President, Branding & Influencer Marketing. As the landscape of influencer marketing and custom User-Generated Content (UGC) evolves, Poster will lead the expansion of this program, focusing on technological advancements and bolstering in-house staffing.

Devin Gleason ascends to the role of Chief Revenue Officer, succeeding Dave Marcy, with a visionary mandate to harmonize Awestruck's business ambitions with the cultivation of groundbreaking product innovations. His role is instrumental in weaving new product ideation into the fabric of the company's broader business strategies.

Tom Smith will take on the role of Vice President, Sales, succeeding Devin Gleason. His focus will be on recruiting and managing a dynamic business development team, as well as implementing Awestruck's CRM advancements in the coming year.

Brian Berger, serving as our esteemed Chief Legal Officer, will maintain his crucial role in spearheading both Human Resources and legal compliance.

Danielle DeSanctis will continue in her pivotal role as the leader of our Creative Services team. With an expanded focus on elevating high-quality video commercial production, that resonates across Connected TV and social media channels.

These promotions reflect Awestruck's dedication to nurturing leadership from within and our confidence in these individuals to steer the company towards new heights of success.

