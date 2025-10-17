Awestruck Approved as Vendor Under Massachusetts State Contract PRF86 for Marketing, Public Relations, Web, and Social Media Services

"Massachusetts represents a dynamic market where local governments and tourism organizations are deeply committed to storytelling and community engagement," said Dave Marcy, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Awestruck Post this

"Massachusetts represents a dynamic market where local governments and tourism organizations are deeply committed to storytelling and community engagement," said Dave Marcy, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Awestruck. "As a vendor under PRF86, we are proud to bring our destination-focused approach and creative expertise to support the Commonwealth's public initiatives in a more accessible and cost-efficient way."

Headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Awestruck serves more than 200 clients across the United States, including tourism boards, municipalities, and higher education institutions. The agency's integrated model combines strategy, creative, and media execution under one roof, ensuring cohesive campaigns that balance innovation with measurable outcomes.

As a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a Google Premier Partner, Awestruck has been recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in America and among the top-performing agencies in digital advertising. The firm's track record includes statewide tourism campaigns, community engagement initiatives, and strategic public communication projects for local governments throughout the Northeast.

"Joining the PRF86 contract underscores our commitment to making high-quality, data-driven marketing accessible to public-sector clients," said Donny Hayati, Manager of Government Contracts for Awestruck. "We look forward to supporting Massachusetts agencies and communities through transparent partnerships and creative solutions that make a measurable impact."

