Awestruck Named Agency of Record for Delaware County Tourism (Great Western Catskills)

Awestruck has been selected as the Agency of Record for Delaware County Tourism, the official tourism organization for New York's Great Western Catskills. Following a competitive RFP process, Awestruck will lead brand development, media, digital marketing, and public relations efforts to promote the region and drive visitor growth.
BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Awestruck, a full-service agency specializing in destination marketing and tourism, has been selected as the Agency of Record for Delaware County Tourism, the official tourism organization for New York's Great Western Catskills. The contract was awarded through a competitive RFP process managed by the Delaware County Economic Development.
As Agency of Record, Awestruck will oversee a comprehensive marketing strategy to promote Delaware County as a destination. Services will include brand development, creative production, media buying, digital marketing, social media management, public relations, and website support.
"Awestruck impressed us with their strategic thinking, tourism focus, and creative energy," said Sophia Picco, Tourism Director for Delaware County. "They bring the tools and talent needed to help us attract new visitors while preserving what makes the Great Western Catskills."
Located in the western Catskills, Delaware County offers outdoor recreation, cultural experiences, and small-town charm. The County's tourism office is focused on elevating awareness of the region and supporting local businesses through increased visitation.
"The Great Western Catskills are authentic, beautiful, and full of untapped potential," said Dave Marcy, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Awestruck. "We're excited to help tell that story in a way that drives meaningful results for the community, using data-informed strategy and compelling creative to reach new audiences."
This partnership builds on Awestruck's track record with more than 300 destination and hospitality clients nationwide. The agency brings deep expertise in tourism branding, storytelling, and campaign execution.
About Delaware County Tourism
Delaware County Tourism operates under the County's Department of Economic Development and is responsible for marketing the Great Western Catskills region. The organization supports local businesses, events, and visitor services to drive tourism and support economic development. Learn more at GreatWesternCatskills.com.
About Awestruck
Awestruck is a full-service marketing agency focused on travel, tourism, and hospitality. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the agency delivers branding, advertising, media, and content solutions for destinations across the U.S. Visit awestruck.agency for more.
Media Contact:
Donny Hayati
Manager, Government Contracts
(419)464-6054
Media Contact
Donny Hayati, Awestruck, 1 (419)464-6054, [email protected], awestruck.agency
SOURCE Awestruck
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