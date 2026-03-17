Awestruck Named Agency of Record for Delaware County Tourism (Great Western Catskills)

Awestruck impressed us with their strategic thinking, tourism focus, and creative energy," said Sophia Picco, Tourism Director for Delaware County. Post this

"Awestruck impressed us with their strategic thinking, tourism focus, and creative energy," said Sophia Picco, Tourism Director for Delaware County. "They bring the tools and talent needed to help us attract new visitors while preserving what makes the Great Western Catskills."

Located in the western Catskills, Delaware County offers outdoor recreation, cultural experiences, and small-town charm. The County's tourism office is focused on elevating awareness of the region and supporting local businesses through increased visitation.

"The Great Western Catskills are authentic, beautiful, and full of untapped potential," said Dave Marcy, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Awestruck. "We're excited to help tell that story in a way that drives meaningful results for the community, using data-informed strategy and compelling creative to reach new audiences."

This partnership builds on Awestruck's track record with more than 300 destination and hospitality clients nationwide. The agency brings deep expertise in tourism branding, storytelling, and campaign execution.

About Delaware County Tourism

Delaware County Tourism operates under the County's Department of Economic Development and is responsible for marketing the Great Western Catskills region. The organization supports local businesses, events, and visitor services to drive tourism and support economic development. Learn more at GreatWesternCatskills.com.

About Awestruck

Awestruck is a full-service marketing agency focused on travel, tourism, and hospitality. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the agency delivers branding, advertising, media, and content solutions for destinations across the U.S. Visit awestruck.agency for more.

Media Contact:

Donny Hayati

Manager, Government Contracts

[email protected]

(419)464-6054

Media Contact

Donny Hayati, Awestruck, 1 (419)464-6054, [email protected], awestruck.agency

SOURCE Awestruck