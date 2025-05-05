Awkwafina Shines in ConnectComm's May 2025 Issue--From Comedy to Community, Plus Jobs in Demand, Business Tips & Trade Schools vs. Traditional Degrees

The May 2025 issue of ConnectComm Magazine features Awkwafina in an exclusive cover story highlighting her journey from comedy to community impact, alongside Jackie Chan's reflections on influence and mental health advocacy. This edition also celebrates 50 years of NSBE and delivers essential insights on career growth, business strategies, and workforce development in today's evolving economy.

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnectComm Magazine proudly announces the release of its May 2025 issue, headlined by cultural powerhouse Awkwafina. Best known for breaking boundaries in Hollywood, Awkwafina continues to redefine what it means to lead with authenticity. In this month's exclusive feature, From Comedy to Community, she shares her deep-rooted passion for uplifting small businesses, representing her NYC roots, and using her platform to inspire real-world impact far beyond the screen.

Joining her in this dynamic issue is international icon Jackie Chan, who reflects on his decades-long career, the responsibility that comes with influence, and his growing commitment to mental health advocacy. Known for redefining action cinema, Chan now brings that energy to causes that matter—using his platform to inspire purpose-driven leadership.

Celebrating 50 Years of NSBE

This edition also spotlights a significant milestone: the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) marks five decades of empowering future leaders. In 50 Years of Excellence, ConnectComm honors NSBE's lasting impact on engineering, education and workforce development, highlighting how its legacy continues to shape innovation and inclusive leadership across industries.

Insights for Career Growth, Innovation & Education

Designed for professionals, students and business leaders, the May issue delivers career-building tools and forward-thinking content across high-growth sectors. Key articles include:

How STEM Degrees Can Open Doors in the Gaming Industry

Crafting the Perfect Resume for the Digital Era

Succession Planning: How to Develop Future Leaders

Affordable Marketing Strategies to Boost Your Small Business

The Connection Between Physical & Mental Health

8 Top Transportation Jobs

Whether readers are advancing their careers, scaling their businesses or preparing to re-skill, this issue offers actionable strategies for success in a fast-changing economy.

Building the Talent Pipeline

In addition to industry insights, the May issue highlights leading programs and events that are helping shape tomorrow's workforce, including:

Skills-Based Strategies for the Future Cyber Workforce

Prioritizing Mental Health in STEAM: A Call to Action

The 2025 San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering: Celebrating 17 Years of STEAM Education

