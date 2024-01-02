Awokuse, Capps, Deller, Goodhue, Marsh, and Weersink Named Class of 2024 AAEA Fellows

AAEA names six members as the class of 2024 Fellows

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognition as an AAEA Fellow is AAEA's most prestigious honor. The main consideration for selecting Fellows is continuous contribution to the advancement of agricultural or applied economics as defined by the Vision Statement. Achievements may be in research, teaching, extension, administration, and/or other contributions to public or private sector decision-making.

The 2024 AAEA Fellows Class will receive their award at the 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting in New Orleans. In alphabetical order the class is as follows:

Titus Awokuse, Michigan State University

Oral Capps, Texas A&M University

Steven Deller, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Rachael Goodhue, University of California, Davis

Tom Marsh, Washington State University

Alfons Weersink, University of Guelph

The AAEA Business Office would like to be the first to formally congratulate our upcoming Fellows.

ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes two journals, the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.

Media Contact

Allison Ware, Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, 414-918-3190, [email protected], www.aaea.org

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Agricultural & Applied Economics Association