AWS to Demo VirtualZ Computing's Lozen™ Integration with Rocket® Enterprise Developer at AWS PartnerCast

AWS will feature VirtualZ Computing, a leader in hybrid cloud data access, in its November 11, 2025, PartnerCast. This session is essential for CIOs, cloud architects, app modernization leads, and mainframe stakeholders looking to optimize AWS adoption. Post this

Making Mainframe Modernization Actionable

This PartnerCast is part of the broader AWS Mainframe Modernization initiative, which equips enterprises with the tools, solutions, and best practices needed to modernize critical systems with speed and confidence.

VirtualZ's Lozen™ supports AWS Transform initiatives for customers by enabling direct, secure, and auditable access to mainframe data—without the need to rewrite applications or move data off-platform.

Learn more: VirtualZ Makes AWS Transform More Actionable for Customers

Lozen™ Simplifies COBOL Modernization and Hybrid Cloud Integration

Lozen™, VirtualZ's patented software, eliminates the need for Change Data Capture (CDC), data replication, or custom integration layers. The result: instant access to live data directly from Rocket® Enterprise Server on AWS—allowing teams to modernize COBOL applications without impacting performance, compliance, or architecture.

Part of a Comprehensive Suite Built for AWS

Lozen™ is one of several products in VirtualZ's end-to-end modernization suite:

PropelZ™ – ELT engine for moving data to AWS analytics, data lakes, and AI platforms

FlowZ™ – No-code file sharing between mainframes and AWS S3 or SAN

Zaac™ – Virtual cloud storage to replace DASD and tape with S3-compatible services

Together, these products unlock secure, governed access to mainframe data—helping AWS customers modernize applications, automate compliance, and enable AI workloads with confidence.

What to Expect at the AWS PartnerCast on November 11

Live Demo – See AWS showcase Lozen™ with Rocket ® Enterprise Developer and AWS services

Enterprise Developer and AWS services Modernization Strategies – Learn how to cut costs and accelerate cloud adoption without disrupting COBOL logic

Technical Deep Dive – Understand how Lozen™ delivers direct, real-time access to mainframe data—no replication, no re-platforming

This session is essential for CIOs, cloud architects, app modernization leads, and mainframe stakeholders looking to optimize AWS adoption.

Register for the AWS PartnerCast

Date: November 11, 2025

Time: 11 am ET/8 am PT

Location: AWS PartnerCast (Online)

Registration Link: https://aws-events.webex.com/webappng/sites/aws-events/meeting/register/0ee40bc0b3f24d21b6d9cc2b06c48068?ticket=4832534b00000007521137b72fca342ac00e8ad19877dce0798509ffa2e7a17c2347f9648d8fadf3×tamp=1760126165658&RGID=r269ffa91e207900ab5174d178903f3ea&isAutoPopRegisterForm=false

Notes to Editors

VirtualZ Computing delivers no-code access to enterprise data across on-prem, cloud, and AI workloads—installing in minutes, configuring easily, and running without custom coding. Founded and led by industry pioneers, VirtualZ's patented software suite connects data across mainframe, distributed, and cloud platforms to power analytics, AI, and modernization. IT leaders can accelerate modernization, scale innovation, and meet governance and compliance requirements without disruption.

Learn more at www.virtualzcomputing.com.

Media Contact

Emily Gallagher

PRSENSE

[email protected]

Media Contact

Emily Gallagher, VirtualZ Computing, 1 5125719020, [email protected], https://virtualzcomputing.com

SOURCE VirtualZ Computing