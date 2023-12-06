AX3 ® Bio-Pure Astaxanthin Extends Lifespan in NIH-Funded Longevity Study

Groundbreaking research from the Interventions Testing Program represents major advance in longevity field

HONOLULU, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AX3 Life, a human longevity company, announced breakthrough life extension findings related to its longevity supplement, AX3® Bio-Pure Astaxanthin—a highly bioavailable, pure, and environmentally sustainable form of astaxanthin that safely fights inflammaging and other hallmarks of aging to improve lifespan and healthspan.

AX3® Bio-Pure Astaxanthin was evaluated in an important longevity study conducted by the Interventions Testing Program (ITP), a peer-reviewed program supported by the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The ITP is widely recognized as the gold standard in longevity research and uses lifespan as its primary endpoint. Conducting lifespan studies in humans would require decades, so the ITP's rigorous testing of lifespan in laboratory mice represents the most credible and practical assessment of mammalian lifespan presently available.

Results of the multi-year ITP study demonstrated that AX3® Bio-Pure Astaxanthin extended the median lifespan of male mice by 12% with strong statistical significance (p=0.003). Dosing started when the mice were middle aged and showed a consistent survival benefit versus control animals throughout their lifespans. Astaxanthin has also been shown to increase lifespan in several non-mammalian model organisms (yeast, roundworms, fruit flies), and the ITP has now extended such findings to mammals (mice).

"This study provides a new pathway in the quest to advance human longevity, because astaxanthin is the first agent in the ITP's 20-year history to demonstrate a greater than 10% increase in lifespan that is also exceptionally safe for chronic use and broadly accessible as a dietary supplement," said Dave Watumull, AX3 Life Co-Founder and CEO and co-author of the GeroScience paper reporting these findings. "This study underscores why astaxanthin, and in particular AX3® Bio-Pure Astaxanthin, should be a key part of everyone's longevity regimen."

Full study results were published on December 2, 2023, in GeroScience, a premier, peer-reviewed journal that publishes cutting-edge research related to the biology of aging. Top-line study results were presented earlier this year by AX3 Life at the ONEFUTURE summit on Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island.

"After 25 years of working to advance the research and development of astaxanthin, we are thrilled to see astaxanthin's utility for longevity demonstrated in this very reputable, independent study," said David Watumull, AX3 Life Co-Founder and co-author of the above-referenced paper in GeroScience. "Our mission is to help people live longer, healthier lives, and if you extrapolate these results to humans, it could translate to a median lifespan increase of nearly a decade, showing the power astaxanthin may have to transform lives."

Research reported in this news release was supported by the NIA, part of the NIH, under award numbers U01AG022303, U01AG022307, U01AG022308, and U24AG066346. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not represent the official views of the NIH. The NIH is the nation's medical research agency—making important discoveries that improve health and save lives.

About Astaxanthin

Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring supernutrient with profound antioxidant and anti-inflammatory health benefits. It supports health and vitality throughout the marine environment and even powers salmon's swim upstream. More than 3,000 peer-reviewed papers have been published on astaxanthin, and its safety and efficacy have been studied in more than 50 human clinical studies and hundreds of animal studies.

About AX3

AX3 Life (Honolulu, Hawaii) is a human longevity company that's changing the way we age. The company's flagship product—AX3® Bio-Pure Astaxanthin—is a longevity supplement that safely fights inflammaging and other hallmarks of aging to improve lifespan and healthspan. Inspired by nature and perfected with science, AX3® Bio-Pure Astaxanthin is produced via natural product total synthesis, providing superior purity, bioavailability, and environmental sustainability compared with ordinary astaxanthin. It's time to Age Fearlessly®.

About the ITP

The Interventions Testing Program (ITP) is a peer-reviewed program designed to identify agents that extend lifespan and healthspan in mice. The ITP is supported by the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Testing is carried out simultaneously at three sites—the University of Michigan, the Jackson Laboratory, and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The three testing sites work closely with the NIA to design and execute a consistent experimental protocol. Each site also brings specialized expertise to the project, including statistical analysis, pharmacology, toxicology, optimal diet compounding, and non-harmful tests of age-sensitive physiological function.

Media Contact

Jaya Jaya Myra Productions Inc.

Myra Godfrey

Publicist

[email protected]

Jaya Jaya Myra Productions Inc.

Desmond Warren

Senior PR Associate

[email protected]

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Hundreds of scientific studies support astaxanthin's health benefits, as reviewed by Fakhri S. et al. "Astaxanthin: A mechanistic review on its biological activities and health benefits." Pharmacological Research, 2018, 136: 1-20. doi:10.1016/j.phrs.2018.08.012. For more information, please visit: ax3.life/science

Media Contact

Myra Godfrey, Jaya Jaya Myra Productions, 1 3474764358, myra@jayajayamyraproductions.com

SOURCE AX3 Life