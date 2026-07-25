Axel's Throw House Adds New Experiences with Star and Knife-Throwing Add-Ons for Groups and Adventurers in Nashua

Axel's Throw House has expanded its activity lineup with new star-throwing and knife-throwing add-ons. Available with standard axe-throwing sessions, the new experiences offer additional options for group outings, including corporate team-building events in Nashua, New Hampshire.

NASHUA, N.H., July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axel's Throw House has introduced star throwing and knife throwing as new add-on experiences to its axe-throwing sessions. Available as part of a standard axe-throwing session, the experiences give guests more ways to customize group outings, such as social gatherings and corporate team building in New Hampshire.

The expansion builds on the venue's existing group offerings and provides additional throwing activities for visitors looking for fun things to do in Nashua.

How Does the Expansion Improve Group Events?

The new add-ons offer more variety for guests while building on its existing axe-throwing experience at Axel's Throw House. Rather than booking separate attractions, groups can now incorporate multiple throwing activities into a single visit.

That flexibility is particularly valuable for businesses planning employee outings or appreciation events. With 15 throwing lanes accommodating up to 90 participants at once and seating for up to 119 guests, Axel's Throw House continues to position itself among corporate event venues in New Hampshire suited for both small and large groups. The venue also offers catering options, including barbecue and pizza, as well as a full-service bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

What Sets Axel's Throw House Apart?

Axel's Throw House was voted Best of the Best 2023 and was recognized by readers of The Hippo as Best Axe-Throwing Venue in both 2023 and 2024.

On-site Axeperts coach participants before each session and throughout their visit, ensuring that beginners and experienced participants can equally have fun. The venue features electronic scoring across all 15 lanes, which eliminates manual scorekeeping. It also comes with end-grain wood targets that can help axes stick more consistently than traditional pine boards.

For added safety, each lane is separated from the next, and the target area includes an anti-bounce-back system with protective wall and floor mats. Guests can also choose from more than 20 digitally projected games, including traditional targets and interactive challenges.

The addition of star throwing and knife throwing further expands the venue's activity lineup. It gives organizations another option when planning team-building activities in New Hampshire, while returning guests gain something new to experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are answers to some of the most common questions about Axel's Throw House.

What are Axel's Throw House's new throwing experiences?

Axel's Throw House now offers star-throwing and knife-throwing as add-ons to its standard axe-throwing sessions. Guests can include the new activities as part of their group experience, which means they don't need to be booked separately.

Is the new offering suitable for corporate events?

Yes, the expanded offerings are available for a variety of group outings, including those looking for corporate team building in New Hampshire. Businesses can also take advantage of the venue's catering options and space for up to 119 guests.

Do participants need previous throwing experience?

No. Axel's Axeperts provide instructions for both beginners and experienced guests. Therefore, everyone can understand the rules and throwing techniques before activities begin.

About Axel's Throw House

Axel's Throw House is an axe-throwing venue in Nashua, New Hampshire, that features 15 throwing lanes, electronic scoring and more than 20 digitally projected games. The venue offers food and beverage service, catering for private events and on-site experts who provide instructions for guests of all experience levels.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Axel's Throw House, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.axelsthrowhouse.com

SOURCE Axel's Throw House