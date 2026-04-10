Axero Celebrates Being Recognized in Intranet Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

Marking its first-time inclusion in the evaluation, Axero joins The Forrester Wave™ Intranet Platforms: Q2 2026 report as a Contender. This recognition comes as the company continues to advance its long-term mission of providing highly adaptable software for the modern digital workplace. Post this

"This is Axero's first time being included in the report, and marks a major milestone for our company," said Adam Ilowite, CEO of Axero. "Our mission has always been to provide a platform that is as unique as the organizations we serve. We remain committed to customization and a service-driven model that prioritizes the specific needs and satisfaction of our customers above all else."

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About Axero

Founded in 2008, Axero is a premier provider of digital workplace and employee experience software. By unifying communication, collaboration, and application development into one platform, Axero helps hundreds of customers worldwide improve productivity and access to information.

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Media Contact

Alexandra Hoey, Axero Solutions, 1 855-293-7655, [email protected], https://axerosolutions.com/

SOURCE Axero Solutions