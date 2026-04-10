Axero Celebrates Being Recognized in Intranet Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

Axero celebrates its first-time inclusion as a Contender in independent research report evaluating intranet platform providers.
NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axero, a leading provider of intranet and digital workplace solutions, is thrilled to announce its first-time inclusion in The Forrester Wave™ Intranet Platforms: Q2 2026 report. Axero is among 13 providers recognized by Forrester, one of the world's most influential research and advisory firms.
Axero's inclusion comes at a time when the market is increasingly driven by AI and efficiency. Axero continues to execute on its strategy of delivering a flexible platform through an API-first architecture and a forward-deployed engineering model.
"This is Axero's first time being included in the report, and marks a major milestone for our company," said Adam Ilowite, CEO of Axero. "Our mission has always been to provide a platform that is as unique as the organizations we serve. We remain committed to customization and a service-driven model that prioritizes the specific needs and satisfaction of our customers above all else."
Report available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase here.
About Axero
Founded in 2008, Axero is a premier provider of digital workplace and employee experience software. By unifying communication, collaboration, and application development into one platform, Axero helps hundreds of customers worldwide improve productivity and access to information.
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Media Contact
Alexandra Hoey, Axero Solutions, 1 855-293-7655, [email protected], https://axerosolutions.com/
SOURCE Axero Solutions
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