Axero Transforms Enterprise Collaboration with AI Engine to Build Custom Internal Applications

Axero unveils Axero App Manager, a powerful AI engine that enables the Axero team to build and deploy custom internal applications for clients directly within their digital workplace. By leveraging AI to create tailored tools, Axero helps businesses eliminate SaaS sprawl, reduce IT costs, and consolidate fragmented systems into a single, secure enterprise-grade environment.
NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axero, a leader in intranet and digital workplace solutions, has unveiled Axero App Manager, a powerful AI engine that enables the rapid deployment of custom internal applications built on top of Axero. This new capability helps organizations eliminate SaaS sprawl and consolidate IT spend within a single, secure enterprise-grade environment.
Since its inception in 2008, Axero's mission has been to make organizations as productive and connected as possible through highly customizable tools. This legacy has positioned Axero to lead a fundamental shift in the industry: AI is changing the build equation for business software, causing the "software pendulum" to swing back toward custom solutions, as AI now makes custom software fast, precise, and affordable.
This shift has brought an inevitable reality that more organizations will face: tool sprawl, shadow IT, and fragmented systems. Axero App Manager provides the solution by allowing the Axero team to build exactly what businesses need directly on the Axero "box". By utilizing Axero's Forward Deployed Engineers to create custom internal apps that live inside Axero and look native to users, organizations can replace overlapping point solutions with tailored tools that cost a fraction of the price of fragmented SaaS subscriptions and with enterprise control compared to ungoverned "vibe-coded" solutions.
"Axero App Manager is transforming the intranet into an operating system for internal tools," said Adam Ilowite, CEO of Axero. "We've seen companies struggling with tool sprawl and the rising costs of disconnected platforms. By building custom tools directly on the Axero foundation, we provide a way to innovate at the speed of AI without the maintenance hurdles or security risks of unmanaged software."
How it Works
The infrastructure is managed entirely by Axero, which relieves organizations from the typical infrastructure overhead associated with custom software. Axero's team is responsible for application development, deployment, and ongoing platform support, guaranteeing that custom-built solutions continue to operate effectively as the platform advances.
What Can You Build?
Axero App Manager supports a wide range of use cases designed to replace overlapping point solutions or to create entirely new tools tailored to your organization's unique processes:
- Custom Business Applications: Tailor-made project trackers, inventory and financial management systems, or HR portals.
- AI and External Integrations: Seamless connections with AI models and third-party applications for workflow optimization.
- Unique UX: Custom dashboards and landing pages that go beyond standard widgets, determined by your organization's requirements.
As organizations look to cut costs and innovate at the speed of AI, Axero provides the necessary stability to prevent the chaos of unmanaged tool sprawl. By serving as a trusted partner for our customers, Axero ensures that the transition to custom internal apps is supported by best-in-class service and a foundation built for long-term growth.
About Axero
Axero is a premier provider of digital workplace and employee experience software. By unifying communication, collaboration, and now custom application development into one platform, Axero helps hundreds of customers worldwide improve productivity and employee engagement.
Media Contact
Alexandra Hoey, Axero Solutions, 1 855-293-7655, [email protected], https://axerosolutions.com/
SOURCE Axero Solutions
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