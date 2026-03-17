Axero Transforms Enterprise Collaboration with AI Engine to Build Custom Internal Applications

The intranet is evolving into the operating system for internal tools. Axero App Manager gives organizations an AI-powered engine to rapidly build custom applications directly on the Axero platform. Post this

This shift has brought an inevitable reality that more organizations will face: tool sprawl, shadow IT, and fragmented systems. Axero App Manager provides the solution by allowing the Axero team to build exactly what businesses need directly on the Axero "box". By utilizing Axero's Forward Deployed Engineers to create custom internal apps that live inside Axero and look native to users, organizations can replace overlapping point solutions with tailored tools that cost a fraction of the price of fragmented SaaS subscriptions and with enterprise control compared to ungoverned "vibe-coded" solutions.

"Axero App Manager is transforming the intranet into an operating system for internal tools," said Adam Ilowite, CEO of Axero. "We've seen companies struggling with tool sprawl and the rising costs of disconnected platforms. By building custom tools directly on the Axero foundation, we provide a way to innovate at the speed of AI without the maintenance hurdles or security risks of unmanaged software."

How it Works

The infrastructure is managed entirely by Axero, which relieves organizations from the typical infrastructure overhead associated with custom software. Axero's team is responsible for application development, deployment, and ongoing platform support, guaranteeing that custom-built solutions continue to operate effectively as the platform advances.

What Can You Build?

Axero App Manager supports a wide range of use cases designed to replace overlapping point solutions or to create entirely new tools tailored to your organization's unique processes:

Custom Business Applications: Tailor-made project trackers, inventory and financial management systems, or HR portals.

AI and External Integrations: Seamless connections with AI models and third-party applications for workflow optimization.

Unique UX: Custom dashboards and landing pages that go beyond standard widgets, determined by your organization's requirements.

As organizations look to cut costs and innovate at the speed of AI, Axero provides the necessary stability to prevent the chaos of unmanaged tool sprawl. By serving as a trusted partner for our customers, Axero ensures that the transition to custom internal apps is supported by best-in-class service and a foundation built for long-term growth.

About Axero

Axero is a premier provider of digital workplace and employee experience software. By unifying communication, collaboration, and now custom application development into one platform, Axero helps hundreds of customers worldwide improve productivity and employee engagement.

Media Contact

Alexandra Hoey, Axero Solutions, 1 855-293-7655, [email protected], https://axerosolutions.com/

SOURCE Axero Solutions