Axess Attains Exceptional Data Exchange Efficiency with OpsHub

Recognizing the need for custom fields and status information mapping between Jira and Azure DevOps, Axess chose OpsHub Integration Manager (OIM) for its enterprise-grade integration capabilities. The collaboration between OpsHub and the Axess AG team enabled them to transform data according to their requirements management processes without replacing their existing software solutions.

"During the last weeks of our work together, I got a very positive impression about OpsHub's commitment and technical knowledge. They made sure that issues were resolved in a way that provided a long-lasting solution instead of any short-cuts. I experienced that the organization has well-established processes giving us the feeling we have chosen the right company and people to work." said Martin Leitner, Software Project Manager, Axess AG Group.

"Streamlining software requirements is the cornerstone of successful software development. It ensures clarity, efficiency, and reduces costly errors down the line. OpsHub's integration solution enables organizations like Axess streamline their operations, ultimately leading to better product quality and faster time-to-value." said Sandeep Jain, Founder & CEO of OpsHub.

Read the detailed case study on OpsHub and Axess collaboration here: https://www.opshub.com/case-studies/axess-achieves-efficiency-in-data-exchange-with-opshub/

