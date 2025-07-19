AxiomPrint Raises the Bar with Cartes Jet D-Screen Roll-to-Roll Machine Featuring Raised Spot UV and Foil Capabilities

New Investment Expands Premium Label Finishing and Opens Doors for New Partnership Opportunities

GLENDALE, Calif. and LOS ANGELES , July 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AxiomPrint is proud to announce the addition of the cutting-edge Cartes JET D-SCREEN roll-to-roll machine, bringing world-class digital embellishment capabilities to its growing label and packaging division. This major investment empowers AxiomPrint to produce stunning raised Spot UV Labels, tactile finishes, and metallic foil effects—all in a single digital pass, without tooling costs or material waste.

After a year of in-depth research and vendor evaluations, AxiomPrint selected Cartes USA, a global leader in finishing technology, for its unmatched combination of flexibility, quality, and innovation.

"We have just raised the bar with our new Raised UV/Foil capabilities," said Gary Bayatyan, CEO of AxiomPrint. "This investment allows us to serve brands and agencies seeking special effects and unique finishes for their labels and packaging. It also opens the door to offer white-label embellishment services to the wider print community."

Advanced Digital Embellishment with Jet D-Screen Technology

The Cartes JET D-SCREEN (JDS) unit redefines what's possible in digital embellishment. It can apply multi-layer spot coatings, complex tactile textures, braille effects, and ultra-precise metallic foil doming in a single pass. Thanks to Cartes' proprietary technology, the system achieves ink layer thickness and detail that traditional inkjet systems cannot match.

With no tooling required, instant job changes, and zero material waste at startup, this machine is designed for both short runs and high-volume production. It can print on virtually any material—including white BOPP, vinyl, uncoated and textured papers, films, and even temperature-sensitive substrates—without the need for pre-treatment or varnishing.

This hybrid LED/UV drying system and intuitive operator interface ensure immediate production with minimal setup, helping AxiomPrint deliver exceptional quality with faster turnaround times.

Trusted Partnership and Industry Connections

This milestone was made possible with the outstanding support and guidance of Diversified Graphic Machinery (DGM), the official U.S. representative of Cartes. DGM played a pivotal role in ensuring a smooth purchase, installation and training, offering unparalleled service and expertise every step of the way.

The deal was finalized during the Amplify Expo in Chicago, a premier annual event for print finishing and embellishment professionals. This strategic decision reflects AxiomPrint's commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and strengthening relationships within the print industry.

Empowering the Trade Printing Community

In addition to enhancing AxiomPrint's own offerings, this technology is a game-changer for the company's trade printing services. With a roll-based configuration, the new system supports white-label production for:

Print shops without in-house embellishment capabilities

Branding and creative agencies sourcing high-impact label solutions

Private-label manufacturers and product-based startups

These partners can now leverage luxury-grade finishes without investing in expensive equipment or tooling.

Designed for the Future

As a modular and Industry 4.0-ready system, the JET D-SCREEN aligns with AxiomPrint's forward-looking vision of bringing next-gen print technology to businesses of all sizes.

For sample requests, trade partner inquiries, or more information about embellishment services, visit www.axiomprint.com or contact [email protected].

