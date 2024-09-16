AxisCare Announces Integration With Waystar for Enhanced Third-Party Payer Claim Submission

AxisCare, a leading provider of home care software, today announced the integration with Waystar (Nasdaq: WAY), a leading healthcare payment software.
WACO, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AxisCare, a leading provider of home care software, today announced the integration with Waystar (Nasdaq: WAY), a leading healthcare payment software. The integration aims to streamline the third-party payer claim submission process directly within the AxisCare platform, adding significant value to AxisCare clients by simplifying the claims submission process and offering a functionality-based pricing structure that is unique to the market.
AxisCare's integration with Waystar simplifies the Medicaid and Veteran Affairs billing process within the platform by automatically processing responses, effectively communicating claim outcomes to its users, and automatically processing remittance files to post payments. Waystar's pricing packages, which are based on functionality rather than the number of claims, offer a more flexible and cost-effective solution for AxisCare clients.
Mark Decker, VP of Product Management for AxisCare, said, "Our integration with Waystar further exemplifies our commitment to integrating with trustworthy, efficient, and empathetic solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Offering the choice between clearinghouses to our users is sure to enhance the overall experience, making claim submissions easier, more cost-effective, and reliable."
About AxisCare:
As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information, visit axiscare.com.
