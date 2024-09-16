AxisCare Announces Integration With Waystar for Enhanced Third-Party Payer Claim Submission

"Our integration with Waystar further exemplifies our commitment to integrating with trustworthy, efficient, and empathetic solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients." Mark Decker, VP of Product Management for AxisCare Post this

Mark Decker, VP of Product Management for AxisCare, said, "Our integration with Waystar further exemplifies our commitment to integrating with trustworthy, efficient, and empathetic solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Offering the choice between clearinghouses to our users is sure to enhance the overall experience, making claim submissions easier, more cost-effective, and reliable."

About AxisCare:

As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information, visit axiscare.com.

