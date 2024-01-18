AxisCare Expands EVV Support to Kansas, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Vermont

"Our strategic expansion into these four new states marks a significant stride in our mission to provide trustworthy, empathetic, and authentic home care solutions." Post this

Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) plays a pivotal role in home care by ensuring that caregivers are properly documenting the care their clients receive based on scheduled visits. This robust system not only fosters trust and transparency in the delivery of care, but it also empowers the clients by providing them with a clear overview of their care schedule, further enhancing the autonomy and peace of mind for seniors aging at home.

This development and widening of services is a testimony to AxisCare's dedication to empowering home care agencies to provide high-quality home care to an even broader range of individuals. AxisCare's VP of Product Management, Mark Decker, stated, "Our strategic expansion into these four new states marks a significant stride in our mission to provide trustworthy, empathetic, and authentic home care solutions. We remain steadfast in our commitment to meeting each state's Medicaid requirements, ensuring that more agencies can benefit from our user-friendly and reliable EVV solution."

AxisCare's Medicaid enterprise solution including a leading EVV compliant mobile app are designed to be user-friendly and robust, assuring accurate and compliant results while ensuring a seamless user experience.

AxisCare's agency management software is a back-office and point-of-care solution for non-medical agencies. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing, and other 3rd-party payers, AxisCare's platform helps agencies from SMB to franchises to enterprise agencies stay compliant, cash-flow healthy, and ahead of their competition. Recently given the industry's top award for ease of use, overall performance, and customer service, AxisCare was designed to give you full control of your operations and to help you scale your business while keeping you and your team focused on what matters most – providing even better care. For more information, visit axiscare.com.

