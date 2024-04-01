AxisCare Home Care Software Awarded 13 Spring 2024 G2 Badges

G2, a popular software review platform that provides reviews and ratings of software products and services, recently announced its Spring 2024 Awards, and AxisCare remained a Category Leader for Private Duty and Home Health Software for the fifth consecutive year.

WACO, Texas, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G2, a popular software review platform that provides reviews and ratings of software products and services recently announced its Spring 2024 Awards and AxisCare remained a Category Leader for Private Duty and Home Health Software for the fifth consecutive year.