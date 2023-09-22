AxisCare Home Care Software Awarded Fifteen Fall 2023 G2 Badges

G2, a popular software review platform that provides reviews and ratings of software products and services, recently announced its Fall 2023 Awards, and AxisCare remained a category leader for Private Duty and Home Health Software for the fourth year in a row.
WACO, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G2, a popular software review platform that provides reviews and ratings of software products and services, recently announced its Fall 2023 Awards, and AxisCare remained a category leader for Private Duty and Home Health Software for the fourth year in a row.
G2 is known for its quarterly awards recognizing the best software products based on customer satisfaction, market presence, and overall customer experience. The awards are based on verified user reviews and ratings, making G2 a reputable source when shopping for home care software.
In this year's Fall 2023 G2 Awards, AxisCare was recognized as one of the best home care software products based on user satisfaction, market presence, and overall customer experience. The software also received high ratings for its ease of implementation, user experience, and customer support.
AxisCare was also awarded badges in the categories of Momentum Leader, Mid-Market Leader, and Leader in the American Region, demonstrating substantial satisfaction and market presence scores.
Thank you to those who left reviews and continue to advocate on behalf of AxisCare.
