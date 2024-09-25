AxisCare Home Care Software Awarded Multiple Fall 2024 G2 Badges

G2, a popular software review platform that provides reviews and ratings of software products and services, recently announced its Fall 2024 Awards, and AxisCare remained a "Category Leader" for Home Care Management Software for the fifth consecutive year.

WACO, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G2, a popular software review platform that provides reviews and ratings of software products and services, recently announced its Fall 2024 Awards, and AxisCare remained a "Category Leader" for Home Care Management Software for the fifth consecutive year.