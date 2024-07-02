AxisCare Home Care Software Awarded Twelve Summer 2024 G2 Badges

G2, a popular software review platform that provides reviews and ratings of software products and services, recently announced its Summer 2024 Awards, and AxisCare remained a "Category Leader" for Home Care Management Software for the fifth consecutive year.

WACO, Texas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G2, a popular software review platform that provides reviews and ratings of software products and services, recently announced its Summer 2024 Awards, and AxisCare remained a "Category Leader" for Home Care Management Software for the fifth consecutive year.

G2 is known for its quarterly awards recognizing the best software products based on customer satisfaction, market presence, and overall customer experience. The awards are based on verified user reviews and ratings, making G2 a reputable source when shopping for home care software. AxisCare received high ratings for its ease of implementation, user experience, and customer support in this quarter's rankings cumulating a total of twelve badges for Spring 2024. AxisCare also was awarded badges in the categories of Momentum Leader and Mid-Market Leader demonstrating substantial satisfaction and market presence scores.

About AxisCare

As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and seven countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Stack, AxisCare, 8009307201, [email protected], axiscare.com

SOURCE AxisCare