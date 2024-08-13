AxisCare Launches Full-Service Medicaid Billing Solution for Home Care Agencies

"We understand the challenges agencies face when it comes to billing and navigating the intricacies of Medicaid and aim to provide a reliable solution that reduces administrative burdens and improves operational efficiencies for our customers." -Mark Decker, VP of Product at AxisCare. Post this

"We understand the challenges agencies face when it comes to billing and navigating the intricacies of Medicaid," said Mark Decker, VP of Product at AxisCare. "Our goal is to be a trusted partner, providing a reliable solution that reduces administrative burdens and improves operational efficiencies for our customers."

This new service is now available and is the first of its kind to offer a fully in-house solution for Medicaid billing within a home care management software. For more information about how AxisCare Medicaid Billing can benefit your agency, please visit our website at https://axiscare.com/integration-marketplace/axiscare-medicaid-billing/.

About AxisCare:

As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Stack, AxisCare, 8009307201, [email protected] , axiscare.com

