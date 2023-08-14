AxisCare Partners with WOTC and ERTC Supplier, Rockerbox, to Provide Enhanced Benefits to Home Care Agencies

AxisCare, a leading provider of home care management software, announced today its collaboration with Rockerbox, a trusted partner for Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) and Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) services. This integration further exemplifies AxisCare's commitment to offering comprehensive solutions and opportunities for its users.
WACO, Texas, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AxisCare, a leading provider of home care management software, announced today its collaboration with Rockerbox, a trusted partner for Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) and Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) services. This integration further exemplifies AxisCare's commitment to offering comprehensive solutions and opportunities for its users.
By partnering with Rockerbox, AxisCare can now seamlessly extract required WOTC data from its home care software platform, enabling home care agencies to capitalize on substantial financial incentives. AxisCare's innovative operations platform and Rockerbox's expertise in tax credit and incentive programs will empower agencies to optimize their workforce investments while providing exceptional care to their clients.
The WOTC and ERTC programs aim to assist employers in reducing tax liabilities and promoting the hiring and retention of specific employee groups. Through this integration, AxisCare users can effortlessly identify and capitalize on eligible tax credits associated with employing individuals from specific demographic groups, including veterans, individuals with disabilities, the long-term unemployed, and more. Rockerbox brings deep expertise and knowledge in WOTC and ERTC regulations, providing home care agencies with professional guidance to maximize their tax credits and incentives.
AxisCare is dedicated to empowering home care agencies by providing innovative software solutions to streamline their operations and drive their success. This integration with Rockerbox is a further step in AxisCare's commitment to providing comprehensive support to their users and home care agencies.
For more information about AxisCare's integrated WOTC and ERTC solution, please contact our integrations team at [email protected].
About AxisCare:
AxisCare's agency management software is a back-office and point-of-care solution for non-medical agencies. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing, and other 3rd-party payers, AxisCare's platform helps agencies from SMB to franchises to enterprise agencies stay compliant, cash-flow healthy, and ahead of their competition. Recently given the industry's top award for ease of use, overall performance, and customer service, AxisCare is designed to give you full control of your operations and to help you scale your business while keeping you and your team focused on what matters most: providing even better care. For more information, visit axiscare.com.
Media Contact:
Marketing@AxisCare.com
Media Contact
Silas Findley, AxisCare, (800) 930-7201, [email protected]
SOURCE AxisCare
