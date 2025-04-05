Axon Global CEO Israel Martinez Named Security Expert of the Year at HMG Strategy Summit in Dallas

"Israel is fearlessly committed to innovation and integrity—and when lives are on the line, his team shows up." — August Pelliccio, Executive Editor, Digital, HMG Strategy, Post this

During the award presentation, HMG Strategy highlighted Martinez's exceptional track record:

"Israel has helped protect everything from billion-dollar enterprises to space programs, with a track record of zero reportable breaches—by the way—across twenty years and countless high-risk clients.

Right now he's pioneering an AI agent-driven model, building out a team of two hundred LLM-powered experts that already compete and win against the best in the world.

How's this for a case study? One of the teams he worked with monetized IT for the Olympics, turning it into a profit engine rather than just a cost center. They increased media revenue by 300% and eliminated redundant global oversight.

Israel is fearlessly committed to innovation and integrity, and when lives are on the line, his team shows up. As one Commander put it, 'Thank you for pulling so many technology resources together to rescue my daughter.'

There are only so many clips I can share in the brief time we have on stage, but I hope what I've shared expresses some of the gravity of the work Israel has done—and how deserving he is of this honor."

HMG Strategy is recognized as the largest network of CIOs and CISOs in the United States, with over 300,000 IT executives globally. Its Executive Leadership Summits are known for convening top-tier professionals to tackle the most urgent challenges in technology and business.

