Axon Global CEO Israel Martinez Spotlights Innovation and Cyber Resilience at the HMG Strategy Washington D.C. Summit

"The only risk greater than disruption, is the illusion of safety in the status quo." - Israel Martinez, Chairman and CEO, Axon Global

Following his keynote, Martinez moderated a powerful Executive Fireside Chat with Bridget Bean, the Senior Official Performing the Duties of Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The discussion, titled "Building Cyber Resilience Through Partnerships: 2025 and Beyond," explored the pivotal role of public-private collaboration in combating escalating cyber threats.

"Cyber resilience isn't just about technology—it's about trust, coordination, and action," said Martinez. "Together with leaders like Bridget Bean and the transformative efforts of CISA, we are not only defending against cyber threats, we're shaping the future of national security."

The fireside chat highlighted CISA's rapidly evolving partnership programs that enable intelligence sharing, collective threat mitigation, and real-time coordination during critical cyber incidents—proving that collaboration is not only a defensive asset but a competitive advantage.

The event culminated with Martinez joining Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy, and August Pelliccio, Executive Editor of HMG Strategy, in presenting Bridget Bean with a Global Leadership Institute Award. The award recognized Bean's visionary leadership and ongoing commitment to strengthening America's cyber infrastructure through partnership-driven resilience.

