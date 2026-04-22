Axonic Insurance Annuities, Built for Banks, Broker-Dealers and RIAs, Now Available through WealthVest.

"We're excited to align with a team that shares our commitment to delivering differentiated solutions and supporting financial professionals with the tools and opportunities they need to better serve their clients," said Les Sutherland, Chief Distribution Officer at Axonic Insurance. Post this

Through the partnership, Axonic Insurance aims to better support financial advisors and investment adviser representatives in building a solid foundation of protection and growth for their clients' retirement. WealthVest will align their well-regarded, client-first coaching and wholesaling model with Axonic Insurance's highly competitive annuities to help financial professionals stay up to date on market trends and determine the best annuity to address their clients' retirement needs.

"Partnering with WealthVest marks an important step forward in expanding AXI's reach across the bank, broker-dealer, and RIA channels," said Les Sutherland, Chief Distribution Officer at Axonic Insurance. "We're excited to align with a team that shares our commitment to delivering differentiated solutions and supporting financial professionals with the tools and opportunities they need to better serve their clients."

The suite of annuities is designed specifically for advisors and IARs to help them deliver competitive guaranteed rates of return across 2-, 3-, 5-, 7- and 10-year surrender period options; strong marketing participation; 100% principal protection and systematic income withdrawals to their clients. The annuities are available in forty-three states and the District of Columbia, and include the:

Incline MYGA: Featuring 5.25% Guaranteed for 3-Years with Initial Premiums of $100,000 or Greater1

HighLine FIA: Offering 1- and 2-year point-to-point cap, participation, and fixed rate crediting strategies

HighLine FIA PLUS: Includes a 9% Premium Bonus Rider on the 5-Year2

WealthVest's team of dedicated wholesalers and annuity case managers will serve as the main point of contact for financial advisors and IARs interested in Axonic Insurance's annuities across 5 US regions. The team has partnered with thousands of advisors, providing annuity planning technology, retirement income planning, practice management, market and industry trends and annuity case management.

Launched in 2024, Axonic Insurance is an annuity and insurance platform delivering institutionally managed retirement products through a fully integrated model spanning product design, distribution, issuance, and servicing. Axonic Insurance is supported by Axonic Capital, an investment management firm with $8 billion in assets under management specializing in structured credit and commercial and residential real estate debt and equity. Axonic Insurance's suite of annuities is issued by AmFirst Insurance Company ("AmFirst"), an A- (Excellent) financial strength rated company by AM Best3.

Advisors and IARs interested in learning more about Axonic Insurance and their suite of annuities can connect with their wholesaler at www.wealthvest.com/axonic-insurance or call the WealthVest Sales Desk at 1-833-299-8750.

1 Rate shown is effective March 27, 2026 and subject to change. Rate only applies to the Incline MYGA 3-year plan with initial premiums of $100,000 or greater, issued by AmFirst Insurance Company ("AmFirst") and offered by Axonic Insurance Services LLC ("Axonic"). Additional rates available.

2 At the time of issuance, the Premium Bonus is credited to your Account Value, providing immediate access to additional funds to allocate into the various crediting strategies. The Premium Bonus is calculated as a percentage of the initial premium and becomes a permanent component of the annuity's Accumulation Value. All Premium Bonuses are subject to a Vesting Schedule, under which the Contract Value and the Cash Surrender Value increase annually as the bonus amount vests over time. Please refer to the HighLine FIA Rate Sheet for Premium Bonus amounts and Contract details.

3 AM Best affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "A-" (Excellent) of AmFirst Insurance Company on August 29, 2025.

ABOUT WEALTHVEST

WealthVest is a leading wholesaler of fixed, fixed-indexed, and registered index-linked annuities to financial professionals. We're a partner to thousands of advisors by providing annuity planning technology, retirement income planning, practice management, market and industry trends and annuity case management. Their team of dedicated wholesalers and annuity case managers helps advisors provide the best annuity outcomes. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn or visit wealthvest.com.

ABOUT AXONIC INSURANCE

Axonic Insurance (AXI) is a fast-growing annuity and insurance platform delivering institutionally managed retirement products through a fully integrated model spanning product design, distribution, issuance, and servicing. AXI combines modern insurance capabilities with disciplined asset management and rigorous risk oversight to drive scalable, sustainable growth. AXI's suite of annuities includes Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuities (MYGAs) and Fixed Indexed Annuities (FIAs), distributed through IMOs, Banks, Broker-Dealers, and Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs), while strengthening profitability through operational efficiency, pricing discipline, and balance sheet resilience. AXI's strategy prioritizes durability — balancing growth, capital strength, and earnings to support long-term value creation and financial stability.

ABOUT AXONIC CAPITAL

Founded in 2010, Axonic Capital is a New York-based alternative investment manager with $8 billion in assets under management. The firm has deep expertise in structured credit, commercial and residential real estate debt and equity, and systematic fixed income. Axonic's flexible capital base includes private limited partnerships, separate accounts, insurance company mandates, and publicly listed fund structures. For additional information, visit axoniccap.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

Since 1896, S&P DJI have provided innovative index solutions backed by robust methodologies and strong governance. Today, S&P Dow Jones Indices is the world's largest provider of financial market indices, offering iconic solutions and unparalleled expertise across asset classes and geographies. With more exchange partnerships and more assets invested in products based on our indices than any other index provider, S&P DJI is a critical link in capital markets and the global financial ecosystem.

ABOUT NASDAQ GLOBAL INDEXES

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index, and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.

ABOUT DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank provides retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporations, governments and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank is the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots and a global network. Deutsche Bank's FIG Structuring & Solutions business structures and arranges bespoke capital and financing transactions for its global FIG client base.

Media Contact

Jackson Bolstad, WealthVest, 1 406-272-3759, [email protected], www.wealthvest.com

Les Sutherland, Axonic Insurance, [email protected], https://axonicinsurance.com/

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE WealthVest