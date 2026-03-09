Axsium Group Announces Steve Volz as Managing Director, APAC

"Being a global, independent organisation solely focused on workforce management allows us to provide truly objective advice and deliver meaningful labour optimization outcomes." Post this

"My focus for APAC is clear," says Steve, "to build a market-leading advisory practice that partners with organisations not just on systems, but on strategy, productivity, and sustained labour optimisation. We are investing in strengthening our implementation capability, expanding our productivity expertise, and growing Axsium Managed Services to support customers long after go-live."

Steve is a recognised thought leader, hosting and appearing at industry events, panels, and webinars. He has spoken extensively on the importance of planning, productivity, governance, and advisory services in achieving sustainable WFM success.

"Steve joins us at an exciting time of growth in the region," says Axsium CEO Bob Clements. "I have no doubt that he will help accelerate our momentum across APAC, expanding our impact and bringing our expertise to even more organisations."

Steve is driven by his unwavering belief in the real and measurable impact WFM makes for organisations every day—from operational performance to frontline employee experience. He approaches every situation with a simple guiding philosophy: Is it fair? Is it reasonable? Is it the right thing to do? This practical, values-led mindset defines the leadership he brings to clients and teams alike.

"Axsium aligns precisely with what I've built my career around and the principles that matter most to me," Steve says. "Being a global, independent organisation solely focused on workforce management allows us to provide truly objective advice and deliver meaningful labour optimisation outcomes. This is particularly true in sectors where workforce effectiveness directly impacts communities, such as healthcare and patient care."

