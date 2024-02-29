Axsium Group Welcomes Kim Roeder as Vice President of Delivery for North America

Kim Roeder's commitment to honesty, integrity, and vision aligns seamlessly with Axsium's core values. Post this

Kim brings a wealth of experience to her role, having previously served as the Senior Director of Global Delivery Services at UKG. Her tenure with UKG underscores her deep understanding of delivery execution and operational excellence. Prior to that, she held a pivotal corporate operations position at Isle of Capri Casinos.

A Visionary Leader:

Kim's leadership philosophy centers on creating a safe and collaborative environment. She believes in fostering individual growth while propelling the entire team to new heights. Her commitment to honesty, integrity, and vision aligns seamlessly with Axsium's core values.

Delivering Client Value:

In her new role, Kim will lead Axsium's North America delivery team, ensuring that its clients continue to receive exceptional value. Her strategic insights and hands-on approach make her the perfect fit for this critical position.

A Passion for Giving Back:

Beyond her professional achievements, Kim is deeply involved in community service. She actively supports local food banks, pancreatic cancer charities, the American Heart Association, and the Diabetic Association. Her compassion extends to her home, where she shares space with her loyal dog, Marvel, and her extended family.

A Message from Kim:

"From casino gaming to human capital software, I've had the privilege of learning from remarkable leaders and collaborating with fantastic individuals. Joining the Axsium family is an exciting next chapter, and I look forward to contributing to our shared success. Let's turn visions into reality together!" — Kim Roeder

Thrilled to Welcome Kim:

The entire Axsium team eagerly awaits Kim's contributions. Her arrival marks a significant milestone in the company's journey and will propel it to further achievements in workforce management around the globe.

