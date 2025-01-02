Aya Cultural Arts Studio Celebrates Grand Re-Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

"Aya Cultural Arts Studio is more than a space—it's a community home where culture and creativity thrive. We are honored to bring people together to celebrate this opening with traditions that reflect our mission and values," said Ayanna Gallant, owner and founder of the studio. Post this

The Pouring of Libation, an African tradition symbolizing respect and remembrance, led by Nana Akosua Esi Jacqueline Cook.

A Prayer delivered by Pastor Chuck Copeland .

. A Land Honoring and Reading presented by Elayne Bond-Hyman.

Dedication and Remarks by Ayanna Gallant, owner and lead educator of Aya Cultural Arts Studio.

Aya Cultural Arts Studio is a vibrant learning space dedicated to fostering creativity, cultural connection, and community engagement through the arts. This new location represents a significant step in the studio's mission to provide accessible opportunities for artistic expression and cultural enrichment to Frederick's diverse population.

The event promises to be an inspiring gathering that reflects the studio's ethos of cultural unity and artistic excellence. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the new facility, connect with local leaders, and participate in this special celebration.

Event Details:

Date: January 10, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Aya Cultural Arts Studio, 6907 Baltimore National Pike Unit 15 &16, Frederick, MD 21702

This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full program of activities and connect with fellow members of the community.

For more information about Aya Cultural Arts Studio, please visit http://www.ayaarts.com or contact Ayanna Gallant at ayanna@ayaartscom

About Aya Cultural Arts Studio

Aya Cultural Arts Studio is a cultural arts school and community space dedicated to promoting cultural awareness and artistic expression through dynamic programs, workshops, and events. Rooted in the principles of community and creativity, Aya Arts serves as a beacon for Frederick's thriving cultural arts scene.

