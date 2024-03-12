Ayalon insurance company upgrades its reporting-analytics to InsFocus BI for Insurance

"Our collaboration with InsFocus enables high-level data analysis, leading to improved performance of the General Insurance division, with an emphasis on Actuarial department and HQ analysts, to better utilize the value of the company's data", Noam Ben-Or, Deputy Director of HQ and Planning, Ayalon. Post this

"Our collaboration with InsFocus enables high-level data analysis, leading to improved performance of the General Insurance division, with an emphasis on Actuarial department and HQ analysts, to better utilize the value of the company's data" said Noam Ben-Or Deputy Director of Headquarters and Planning Division at Ayalon. The reasons for choosing InsFocus BI solution were the built-in insurance data model, with its considerable general insurance functionalities, the system's ease of use of the system and its high-level analytical capabilities."

Uri Taiber Founder and CEO of InsFocus: "For nearly two decades, InsFocus has been providing advanced business intelligence services to insurance companies in Israel and around the world utilizing its insurance data model combined with a dedicated technology platform adapted to the insurance sector. InsFocus' many years of experience in combining the model and the software allowed Ayalon to build an efficient analytical data warehouse and integrate the software with it, utilizing Ayalon's existing investments and infrastructure. We are grateful for the trust shown by Ayalon insurance and its CEO Sharon Reich and look forward to continuing work together in the coming years".

